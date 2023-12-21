Most Preferred Workplace 2023-24 highlights BFSI organisations leading the change

The BFSI environment is more competitive than ever, with challenges—and opportunities—posed by digitisation place talent center stage. The BFSI edition of Most Preferred Workplace 2023-24, held on 29th November in Mumbai, celebrated organisations that understand this and have created a talent strategy which delivers value through transformation of culture, process, and structure.

With a slew of changes sweeping across the BFSI ecosystem, impacting talent, digital, automation, and analytical capabilities needed to succeed today, creating an organisational ethos that is second to none can create a sustainable advantage that sets your organisation apart. At Most Preferred Workplace, brought to you by Team Marksmen Network, an array of industry experts and leaders took centre-stage to help better understand what it takes to be at the forefront of this wave of change, and enhance the employee experience to create a performance driven workforce.

The speaker line-up included luminaries such as Akhila Ananth, Vice President Human Resources, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited, Radhika Gordhandas, Vice President and Head HR, Axis Finance Limited, Sharmishtha Bhadra, Head - CoE - OD, Talent, L&D and Performance, Future Generali India Life Insurance; Akhilesh Guleria, Chief Human Resource Officer, Reliance General Insurance; Moonmoon Roy, Associate SVP & Head Human Resources, Mahindra Home Finance; Nilesh Dange, Chief Human Resource Officer, L&T Finance; Saba Adil, Chief Human Resource Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance; and Sohan Tulpule, Business Consulting - People & change advisory, KPMG India Services LLP.

The event was also witness to an exclusive industry recognition ceremony that lauded companies that have thoughtfully crafted heightened workplace experiences rooted in purpose, delivering human-centric experiences that fully engage personnel to deliver results that outperform expectations. This unique research-based initiative was shaped by insights gleaned from an industry-wide consumer study conducted by LeadCap Ventures.

Those recognised in a glittering recognition ceremony included:

Aditya Birla Capital Limited

Axis Finance Limited

DCB Bank

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

Electronic Payment & Services

Godrej Capital Limited

HDFC Credila Financial Services Limited

ICICI Lombard

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company

INDIAN BANK

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited.

L&T Finance

LIC of India

Mahindra Home Finance

National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited

Reliance General Insurance Company Limited

Religare Broking Limited

Reserve Bank of India

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd

Zerodha

Offering his thoughts on the sidelines of the event, Sharad Gupta, Co-Founder, Team Marksmen Network, said, “Traditionally, organisations looked at delivering on their transactional promises and experience was a by-product at best. Processes and culture were not designed to deliver a certain experience. That school of thought has now turned on its head.”

“Given the diversity of the workforce and the unique needs across various industries, there is no one size fits all approach to creating elevated employee experiences. This edition of Most Preferred Workplace 2023-24 spotlighted organisations in the BFSI sector that take a multi-pronged approach to deliver tailored experiences that suit the specific needs of their people in order to foster a high-performance workforce. As expert exponents of creating cutting-edge workplaces and cultures, we salute their relentless dedication to excellence, and hope they inspire others to do likewise."

This industry-centric platform was conceptualised and executed by Team Marksmen, who leverage an array of formats, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies, the organisation empowers industry leaders by providing them with insights, ideas, and opportunities that fit their unique industry and context.

Team Marksmen has successfully executed more than 30 events with 300+ domestic and international B2B and B2C brands, helping businesses across industries create opportunities to engage audiences through on-ground and virtual experiences.

Their latest venture, Marksmen Media, is a comprehensive digital marketing agency that helps brands craft bespoke success strategies.

