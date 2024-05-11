Mother’s Day 2024: 6 Amazing Mompreneurs every woman can look up to

Mompreneurs serve as inspiring role models, balancing the demands of motherhood with entrepreneurial ventures. Their journeys inspire countless others, demonstrating that with determination and vision, it is possible to excel in both motherhood and business.

These 6 Mompreneurs redefine success on their own terms, paving the way for aspiring female entrepreneurs everywhere.

1. Dr. Shaurya Thakran, MBBS & MD, Founder, Rakshaa Aesthetics

Dr Shaurya Thakran MBBS & MD, also an amazing mom and founder of Rakshaa Aesthetics, Delhi’s reputed Dermatology centre leading a team of dedicated professionals and Dermatologists in providing exceptional skincare & anti-ageing solutions. With more than 10 years of experience & treating over 10000 patients, Dr. Shaurya specialises in Aesthetic medicine & possess profound expertise in Facial Fillers/ Natural Botox, advanced laser modalities & most sought after expert to treat acne & acne scars, pigmentation. Her extensive experience and expertise have made her an esteemed figure in the world of dermatology and her commitment to skincare shines through exceptional care and personalized treatment plans.

2. Ms. Kiran Bhatt, Cosmetologist and Vice President of Junoesque Clinic

Ms. Kiran Bhatt is a distinguished Cosmetologist and the Vice President of Junoesque Clinic. With a career spanning over, Kiran has become a renowned name in the world of beauty and aesthetics. Her passion for enhancing natural beauty and empowering individuals through cosmetic procedures has earned her a stellar reputation. Kiran’s daughter has been a constant source of inspiration and motivation for her. She often emphasizes the importance of cherishing every moment and providing a loving, supportive environment for her daughter to thrive. This experience has also strengthened Kiran’s commitment to her work, as she strives to help others feel confident and beautiful. As a mother, she understands the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. And as a dietician, she applies this understanding to her work, guiding her patients towards a balanced and rejuvenated state of being. Kiran’s journey as a Cosmetologist and a mother is an inspiration of dedication, passion, and the ability to maintain a harmonious balance between her professional and personal life. Her daughter is indeed a lucky child to have such a remarkable role model, and Kiran’s success serves as an inspiration to others who aspire to excel in their careers while embracing the joys of parenthood.

3. Ms. Pushpanjali Banerji, Co-Founder, Astrojudge

Pushpanjali Banerji and her husband and Co-Founder Anirrud Goswami founded AstroJudge in 2022, empowering parents with insights into their children's temperament and potential. Their journey began when they began their own parenting journey. Anirrud, being an ace astrologer, had amazing insights which sparked the idea to simplify astrology for modern parents. By leveraging Anirrud’s astrological expertise and Pushpanjali's business acumen, they have built AstroJudge into a trusted service for over 35,000 satisfied customers. What sets AstroJudge apart is the commitment to simplicity and their mission to empower lives with the science of Vedic Astrology. Rather than overwhelming parents with complex astrological jargon, they deliver personalized reports that offer actionable insights into a child's nature and tendencies. This not only helps parents understand their children better but also empowers them to nurture their growth and development from an early age. In essence, AstroJudge isn't just a business; it's a partner for parents on their journey through parenthood, providing them with the tools and support they need to raise happy and healthy children.

4. Dt. Komal Patel, Founder of Nurasoi

Komal Patel, a renowned Ahmedabad-based dietician, is a FODMAP specialist and a respected clinical nutritionist. Komal is a passionate advocate for healthy living through diet and is a government-backed FIT INDIA ambassador, promoting knowledge on lifestyle disorders. Believing that everyone deserves a balanced and nutritious diet, Komal has created Nurasoi. This brand bridges the gap between food science and practical knowledge, empowering people to take charge of their health through diet.

5. Dr. Chytra V Anand - Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Kosmoderma Skin, Hair & Body Clinic

Dr. Chytra V Anand, a renowned Cosmetic Dermatologist, and the visionary founder of Kosmoderma Skin, Hair & Body Clinic, stands as a beacon of excellence in the realm of Medical Beauty. Beyond her professional role, Dr. Chytra is also a dedicated mother and a leading dermatologist. She is the true example of a harmonious blend of nurturing care and expert skincare. As the driving force behind Kosmoderma Skin Hair & Body Clinics, Dr. Chytra V Anand has redefined beauty standards in India. Her innovative approach has not just revolutionized the industry but has also empowered individuals to embrace their unique beauty with confidence. Dr. Chytra sets a remarkable example for women aspiring to excel in diverse roles. Her journey as a mom and dermatologist is an example of utmost passion, expertise, and nurturing care, making her a true inspiration in the realms of beauty and motherhood.

6. Ms. Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist & Cosmetologist, Founder, Inatur

Pooja Nagdev is a seasoned and enthusiastic entrepreneur in beauty, skin care, spiritual and devotional products. Pooja is an internationally acclaimed expert in natural ingredients, ayurveda and aromatherapy. Her research work and formulations that combine ingredients from diverse sciences like Aromatherapy & Ayurveda are well appreciated in the technical lobbies. It was in pursuit of this passion that Pooja founded Inatur, a natural range of skincare and wellness products that are formulated by a synergy of best of natural ingredients and modern innovations. Pooja is also an integral part of the brand Hari Darshan and in her leadership role at the company she pioneered development of pure traditional products like Chandan Tika, Bheemsaini Camphor, Lamp Oils, and pure natural incense sticks and cones. She is extensively involved in developing new ingredients and formulations in the spiritual and home fragrance category. Pooja has a major in business finance from a leading Indian university and has done advanced studies in Ayurveda and Aromatherapy. She believes that an entrepreneur has responsibilities beyond their business and should be honour their commitments to society and the country. Pooja supports the cause of women empowerment and is dedicated to promote women employment a skill development. Leading by example her companies have 90% women employees. Pooja is an avid traveller and a yoga and fitness enthusiasts.

