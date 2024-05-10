Mother's Day: Gynaecologists and Infertility Experts Share Helpful Insights

New Delhi [India], May 10: Mother's Day is a celebration of the incredible journey of motherhood, marked by love, sacrifice, and joy. In honor of this special occasion, we turn to two esteemed professionals, a Gynaecologist and an Infertility Expert, who graciously share their invaluable insights. With years of experience and expertise in women's health, they offer guidance and wisdom on various aspects of fertility, pregnancy, and motherhood. Join us as we delve into their enlightening perspectives, offering hope and support to all mothers, mothers-to-be, and those on the path to parenthood.

1. Dr. Richa Singh, Medical Director, Urvara Fertility Centre (Lucknow), (MBBS, DNB OBS & GYNE), DRM (Germany), FRM (Gujarat), Hysteroscopy Specialist (Dubai), Laparoscopy Specialist (AIIMS), Delhi

Mother's Day can be a beautiful celebration of maternal love, but for those experiencing infertility, it can also be a poignant reminder of unfulfilled dreams and emotional struggles. However, advancements in infertility treatment have become a ray of hope for such women to turn their dreams of motherhood into reality. Various treatment options are available, such as IUI, which is a simple procedure helpful for those struggling to conceive despite long efforts. Additionally, IVF offers hope for women with conditions like endometriosis, tubal blockage, poor ovarian reserve, or severe PCOS. IVF techniques like ICSI, laser hatching, and embryo glue increase success rates. Genetic screening in embryos through IVF gives couples a chance to have healthy pregnancies, particularly for those with repeated miscarriages or a family history of genetic abnormalities. Urvara Fertility Centre, Lucknow, led by Dr. Richa Singh, offers hope to couples struggling with infertility. Dr. Singh, honored as the Best IVF Specialist in the North Region, has helped women with various complex cases achieve pregnancy. On Mother's Day, she advises women facing conception issues to consult a good fertility specialist and take a step forward without fear to achieve the happiness of motherhood.

2. Dr. Arun Muthuvel, MS, MCH, Medical director – IVF, Iswarya Fertility Centers, Chennai

"Mother's Day is a celebration of the profound journey of motherhood, and as a fertility specialist, I am privileged to witness the resilience and strength of countless women who embark on this journey. Each individual's path to motherhood is unique, and it's important to recognize the challenges many face along the way. Whether it's through assisted reproductive technologies like IVF or navigating infertility treatments, my goal is to empower and support individuals in achieving their dream of becoming parents. On this special day, let us honor not only the joy of motherhood but also the courage and determination of those who strive to create their own families. Together, let's continue to raise awareness and provide compassionate care for all individuals on their path to parenthood." - Dr. Arun Muthuvel, IVF and Fertility Specialist

3. Dr. Shalini Jain Nawal, Senior Consultant and Infertility Specialist, Arihant Hospital and Sunrise Life Care IVF Centre, Gurgaon

As Mother's Day approaches, it's a time to reflect on the diverse journeys to motherhood and honor the resilience of those facing infertility challenges. Through my work as an IVF specialist, Dr. Shalini Jain Nawal, I've had the privilege of witnessing the transformative power of assisted reproductive technologies like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). Each success story represents a triumph of hope, perseverance, and the unwavering desire to create a family. This Mother's Day, let's recognize the emotional complexity of the infertility journey and offer support to those navigating it. It's a reminder that while the path to parenthood may be filled with obstacles, it's also adorned with moments of profound joy and fulfillment. As an IVF specialist, I, Dr. Shalini Jain Nawal, am deeply committed to providing not just medical expertise but also compassionate care to individuals and couples on their fertility journey. Together, let's celebrate the resilience of the human spirit and the boundless possibilities of modern reproductive medicine. May this Mother's Day serve as a beacon of hope for all those dreaming of holding their little ones in their arms.

4. Dr. Salomi Singh, MBBS, MS, DNB, MICOG, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Clinics, Dubai

It’s said, “Life is tough, but a mother is tougher.” The miraculous journey from creating a tiny heartbeat to nurturing it till her last heartbeat is Motherhood. The gynaecologist serves as a guardian of these graceful mothers. The journey from conceiving to giving birth and postpartum is tough and needs utmost care and circumspect guidance. Infertility is a challenging hitch on this date. It may be due to male or female factors or combined and unexplained causes. Infertility (male/female) is a reproductive system disease characterized by the inability to achieve pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected intercourse. It is also known to cause crises in the lives of couples leading to depression, anxiety and social isolation affecting the quality of life according to many research studies. The couple needs to seek medical help. Collaborative treatment options depending upon the cause include psychological support, ovulation induction and monitoring, Intrauterine insemination (IUI), In vitro fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic sperm injections (ICSI) and embryo transfer. In addition, lifestyle changes to avoid smoking and alcohol consumption, obesity, avoid environmental pollutants and stress is noted. The newer ministration in this field helps to tackle the emotional and physical battle for couples. So don't be discouraged because “It's Often the last key hope that unlocks the fear”.

5. Dr. Ruchi Tandon, MD, FICMCH, FICOG, FOGSI fellow ART, Diploma Cosmetic- Delhi

Dr. Ruchi Tandon is a popular and renowned gynaecologist practising in Delhi NCR premier institutes for the last 15 years. Her vision is judgement-free healthcare for all younger women in a comfortable space. She’s been a part of various awareness campaigns and has been felicitated for her awareness to spread gynecology awareness to the younger generations by Indian Medical Association(IMA), Economic Times (ET) Healthcare and various organisations. She is working as a laparoscopic surgeon and high-risk pregnancy specialist especially IVF pregnancies providing them a safer and healthier motherhood. International Mother's Day is a time to recognise and honour the dedication and sacrifices of all the mothers out there, including those who are struggling with issues like infertility. We understand the challenges and emotions that come with the journey to motherhood, and we are here to support and empower you every step of the way. To all the bold mothers, their supporting partners, grandmothers, aunts, and sisters, thank you for the immeasurable impact you have on our lives. Your strength, love, and devotion inspire us every day. Happy Mother's Day!

6. Dr. Mohini Soni, Specialized Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, Laparoscopic Surgeon, Vasant Kunj, Delhi

As an Obstetrician, Gynecologist, and Laparoscopic Surgeon, I've been profoundly moved by the experiences of countless women as they navigate the complexities of motherhood. Mother's Day serves as a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifices, unwavering dedication, and boundless love that mothers selflessly bestow upon their children. Through my practice, I've had the privilege of witnessing the miracles of childbirth and the resilience of women facing infertility challenges. Each journey is unique, yet interconnected by the shared desire for motherhood. This Mother's Day, let us honor not only the mothers who cradle their newborns in their arms but also those who carry their dreams within their hearts. By sharing insights and offering support, we can empower women to embrace their reproductive health journey with courage and confidence. Together, let's create a world where every woman feels seen, heard, and supported on her path to motherhood."

7. Dr. Rachita Munjal, Senior Consultant and Associate Director, Fertility & IVF, Cloudnine Hospital, Gurgaon

IVF: Paving the Path to Parenthood Beyond Infertility Motherhood is a blessing and the most defining phase of a woman’s life. But for many today, it has become elusive with increasing fertility problems. More than the inability to conceive, it is the loss of dreams and hopes that leads to acute psychological distress in most of the cases. According to studies, the fertility rate in India is projected to fall to 1.29 by 2050 and 1.04 by 2100. Fortunately, assisted reproductive technologies like IVF (In-vitro fertilization), in which mature eggs collected from the ovaries are fertilized by sperm in a lab, have emerged as a beacon of hope. On this Mother's day, we shine a light on one of the top infertility doctors making an impressive impact. Dr Rachita Munjal is an award-winning Fertility and IVF specialist associated with Cloudnine Hospital, Sector 47, and Gurgaon. She has been helping women with fertility problems for over ten years. According to her, the societal stigma surrounding infertility and its treatments restricts couples from seeking medical help, which affects the fertility rate. Her personalized plans and holistic care are helping women welcome their long-cherished bundles of joy and overcome the painful feeling of imperfection.

8. Dr. Bandana Sodhi, MD, DNB, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Advanced Gyn Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopic Surgeon) Director at Fortis La Femme, Greater Kailash-2, New Delhi, Former Faculty with AFMC Pune and Army Hospital (Research & Referral ) New Delhi

Here are some health tips for expecting mothers to celebrate motherhood, endorsed by Dr. Bandana Sodhi, Director at Fortis La Femme: Focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy products to support your health and the baby's development. Attend all your prenatal appointments to monitor your health and the baby's growth, and to address any concerns early. Engage in regular, moderate exercise suitable for pregnant women, such as walking, swimming, or prenatal yoga, after consulting with your gynaecologist. Ensure you're getting enough rest and sleep to support your body during this crucial time and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Practice stress-relief techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or prenatal yoga to help manage stress levels, and stay away from alcohol, smoking, and recreational drugs, as they can harm your baby's development. Attend prenatal classes and read reputable sources to prepare yourself for childbirth and caring for your newborn, and pay attention to your body's signals, resting or seeking medical advice if something feels off. Joining a prenatal group or online community can provide support and valuable information during your pregnancy journey. Remember, prioritizing your health ensures a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby. "To the world, you are a mother. To your family, you are the world.

As Mother's Day approaches, let us reflect on the invaluable insights shared by gynecologists and infertility experts. Their expertise offers hope and guidance to those navigating the journey of motherhood, whether it's by providing crucial medical assistance or emotional support. As we celebrate the joys of motherhood, let's also acknowledge the challenges many face on the path to parenthood. With the compassionate care and expertise of these professionals, countless dreams of motherhood are realized. May their wisdom continue to inspire and empower individuals and families, fostering a future where every journey to motherhood is supported and celebrated.

