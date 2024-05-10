Mother's Day: Insights from Gynaecologists and Fertility Experts

New Delhi [India], May 10: As Mother's Day approaches, it's a time to celebrate the profound journey of motherhood and acknowledge the challenges many face in realizing this dream. In a world where fertility concerns and reproductive health play significant roles, insights from gynaecologists and fertility experts become invaluable. This Mother's Day, we delve into the wisdom shared by these professionals, offering guidance and hope to those navigating the complexities of conception and pregnancy. From understanding fertility factors to exploring treatments and emotional support, their expertise illuminates pathways toward fulfilling the dream of motherhood.

1. Dr. Mukesh Bavishi, Gynec Surgeon, Fertility Expert, Gynec Cancer Surgeon & Cosmetic Surgeon for women. Best Gynec Surgeon of India 2013 to 2022, Avron Hospital Naranpura, Ahmedabad

I was so much attached to my Mom and then my journey started with going to an Army School away from my parents. Joined Medicine, did Gynecology, did Advanced diplomas from the German University of Kiel in 4 subjects including Artificial Reproductive Techniques, Gynec Oncology, Ultrasound and Aesthetic Surgery in Women. I have always said jokingly that I have been dealing with 2 Nancys – Pregnancy and Malignancy. While our newer techniques in Fertility treatments have been extremely successful – they are popular in the country and abroad as these techniques are simple, inexpensive and patient-friendly in nature. Most women can get pregnant without IVF irrespective of their age. We have treated IVF failures. Most women are now getting pregnant at home after these treatments. Our Mother’s Day celebration happened 2 months ago when we treated a lady with Pregnancy and Breast Cancer together. Nobody was ready to treat her with 29 weeks of pregnancy and 2nd stage Breast Cancer. Some Consultants had a filmy dialogue like “We can save the mother or the child”. We carefully investigated her and did a C-section on her and in the same session operated on her Breast Cancer. In 2 days she was discharged from the Hospital and was able to feed her child with the other breast. Such difference-making surgeries give us so much gratification to us. Happy Mother’s Day!

2. Dr. Vidula Mukesh Bavishi, Gynecologist, Fertility Expert, High-risk pregnancy Specialist and Medico-Legal Expert. Avron Hospital Naranpura, Ahmedabad; MD, DGO, LLB, LLM, Advanced diplomas from German University of Kiel in ART, Gynec Oncology, Ultrasound and Aesthetic Surgery in Women

Happy Mother’s Day to all of you! Ever since I became a Gynecologist, I have been improving my skills as a Fertility Expert. This is because the field of Fertility Treatment is ever-expanding. We can give excellent and prompt results to women desiring to have babies. We have newer techniques which are patient-friendly and the number of visits to the Hospital is significantly reduced. It takes just two days for the basic investigations to be over and then we focus on what is called an ‘At Home Pregnancy’. You do not have to undergo an IUI or an IVF. This is very heartening that with an aggressive approach that me and my husband Dr. Mukesh Bavishi employ, we get results in 1 to 3 months in most cases. We have patients of all ages coming from all states and a few countries like the USA, UK, East Africa etc. A woman is beautiful but a pregnant mother is the most beautiful of them all. We always tell them “We are as happy as you and your family are when you conceive with our treatment.”

3. Dr Nikita Kulkarni, M.B.B.S., M.S., Laparoscopic surgeon, Consulting Gynaecologist- Everheal Woman and Child Care Centre, Hiranandani Meadows, Thane, Mumbai

'I developed a passion for women’s health at a young age and therefore decided to pursue a career in gynaecology to offer compassionate care and support to mothers. In today’s world, comprehensive care plays a pivotal role in ensuring the well-being of both mother and child. From prenatal consultations to postnatal care, the holistic approach addresses physical, emotional, and mental health needs, fostering a nurturing environment for mothers to thrive. Moreover, digital platforms have revolutionized maternal care accessibility. Mothers can access guidance and resources at their fingertips, breaking barriers of distance. By offering a ray of hope through comprehensive care, our team at Everheal aims to guide women towards the fulfilling experience of motherhood, ensuring their well-being every step of the way. Together, we pave the way for a brighter, more supported journey into motherhood, filled with hope and resilience.'

4. Dr. Vaishali Sharma, Senior Consultant Gynecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Infertility specialist, MD (AIIMS) COAG (Harvard) Delhi

As a gynecologist specializing in infertility treatment, Mother's Day holds a special significance for me. It's a day where I witness the diverse spectrum of emotions experienced by my patients and colleagues alike. Each story is unique, filled with hope, resilience, and sometimes heartache. Mother's Day is not just about celebrating the mothers who cradle their children in their arms; it's also about acknowledging the strength of those who carry their dreams in their hearts. Through my work, I've come to understand the deep longing and determination of individuals and couples on their journey to parenthood. For me, this day serves as a reminder of the importance of accessible reproductive healthcare and the need to offer unwavering support to those navigating the complexities of fertility treatment. Together, we can break down barriers, raise awareness, and ensure that every person has the opportunity to experience the joy of parenthood. So, on this Mother's Day, let's celebrate not just the end result, but also the journey. From those taking their first steps towards parenthood to those who make it possible, Happy Mother's Day to all.

5. Dr. Anju Suryapani, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, MBBS, DGO, MS (Obst & Gynac), MBA in Hospital Administration, PG Diploma in Ultrasound and Fellowship in IUI & IVF Pregnancy, High-Risk Pregnancy Expert – Infertility Specialist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Sr. Consultant at Metro Hospital Noida (UP)

"Mother's Day is a celebration of the profound journey of motherhood, encompassing both its joys and challenges. As a gynecologist, obstetrician, and infertility specialist, I've had the privilege of accompanying countless individuals on their paths to parenthood. This Mother's Day, let's recognize the resilience and strength of all those navigating infertility, pregnancy loss, and reproductive health challenges. It's a reminder of the importance of compassion, support, and accessible healthcare for every individual and couple aspiring to build a family. While this journey may not always be straightforward, every step forward, no matter how small, is a testament to the unwavering determination and hope that define the spirit of motherhood. Together, let's continue to break down barriers, raise awareness, and provide comprehensive care to ensure that every person has the opportunity to experience the joy of motherhood." - Dr. Anju Suryapani

6. Dr Richa Jagtap, MD (OB/GYN) DGO, Fellowship Reproductive Medicine (Singapore), Co-Medical Director, Consultant Reproductive Medicine ART Fertility Clinics, Mumbai

Mother’s Day is a celebration of a woman’s power to give life, and keep our species going. Two people begin a new life when a child is born, the infant and the mother, for whom childbirth is like a whole new life! The sacrifices a woman will make through her lifetime of being a mother are immense. But we should ensure she never compromises or sacrifices her health. It’s imperative to continue a healthy routine of a good diet, mild exercise and some exposure to the sun throughout the anticipated and real motherhood. Also important to note that a woman should not delay pregnancy and childbirth as fertility is finite and decreases as we age. Healthy women make a healthy society!

7. Dr. Yash Bahuguna, MS (OBGY), DNB (OBGY), Senior Resident, PSRI Hospital, Delhi

"As a gynecologist, I witness daily the profound impact of motherhood on women's lives. Mother's Day is more than just celebrating the bond between mothers and children; it's a time to acknowledge the challenges many face on their journey to motherhood. Over my years of practice, specializing in minimal access surgery, I've seen the complexities of infertility and the emotional toll it takes on individuals and couples. By sharing insights and expertise in minimally invasive procedures, we aim to support and guide those navigating fertility struggles. Every person deserves the chance to experience the joy of motherhood, and as healthcare providers, it's our duty to offer compassionate care and effective solutions. This Mother's Day, let's advocate for comprehensive reproductive healthcare and empower individuals on their path to parenthood."

As Mother's Day draws to a close, we reflect on the profound insights shared by gynaecologists and fertility experts, illuminating pathways toward motherhood. Their wisdom not only offers guidance but also instils hope in those facing fertility challenges. Let us carry forward their message of compassion and support, breaking down the barriers that surround infertility. As we celebrate the resilience of mothers everywhere, let's pledge to stand united in acknowledging their strength and bravery. Together, we can create a world where every individual's journey to parenthood is met with understanding, empathy, and unwavering support. Happy Mother's Day to all!

This article is compiled by Nandish Communication. For any query, call at +91-9873359807.

