MotoRogue eyes pan-India expansion with the franchise model

Mumbai, December 01: MotoRogue is an e-commerce platform for branded car stereo speakers, subwoofers, amplifiers, and other car accessories. Founded in 2017, MotoRogue, with a vision of delivering vehicle audio and entertainment systems needs right to customers' doorsteps in India, believes the franchise model is the way to achieve its GTM strategy.

MotoRogue is the outcome of the combined 20+ years of experience that its founders have in the automobile audio and accessories segment, giving it an edge over its competitors in the market. "We believe that rising demand for high-quality onboard entertainment audio systems and the ability to integrate various technological advancements into the entertainment systems is likely to drive the market strongly in India. Additionally, increasing demand for high-end car entertainment systems from not only metropolitan cities but also from tier 2 and tier 3 cities are acting as a strong growth factor for the vehicle audio and entertainment market. This is where MotoRogue has a huge advantage with its pan-India online presence. Having said that, we are now looking to scale up our offline presence with a chain of stores across the country with the help of a franchise model," said Dipesh Patel, tech enthusiast and Co-founder of MotoRogue.

The company launched its first offline store in Mumbai three months ago and plans to take the franchise route. "Our subject matter expertise through decades of experience, insights, and practical advice in car audio and entertainment systems will be our unique value proposition for entrepreneurs that are willing to enter the market. Furthermore, MotoRogue's ability to offer a diverse range of products at competitive prices to its franchisees will not only reduce the challenges associated with stock management and supply chain management but will also reduce the franchisees' risk of inventory management." MotoRogue co-founder Lokesh Jain agreed.

Currently, MotoRogue deals in car stereos, amplifiers and equalizers, speakers and subwoofers, car security accessories, and car lighting products. The company plans to expand its product portfolio to include car interior and exterior accessories, including LED lighting, mattings, and other car care products. In order to increase the accessibility and ease of purchasing goods for its customers, MotoRogue aims to launch an Android mobile application in the coming months.

The company believes that excellent customer service is a revenue generator in today's era. Its dedicated WhatsApp chat support team is constantly in touch with its current and prospective clients to guide them in their journey of selecting and purchasing audio systems. It plans to release technical videos and product overview videos on YouTube to support customers.

MotoRogue's founders believe that its technical expertise in the products, wide range of high-end national and international brands, strategic partnerships, and strong customer relationship support will be the key drivers for its growth.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.