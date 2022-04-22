Mouni Roy awarded Dimmpy Oberoi with Elite Wedding Award

India, 22nd April 2022: Mouni Roy awarded Dimmpy Oberoi with the Elite Wedding Award at the Hilton Amer in Jaipur for her ability and skill. Dimmpy is an entrepreneur as well as a great makeup artist. Ginni Kapoor, Sakshi Malik, Urvashi Rautela, and Sunny Leone are among the many B-town celebs for which she has done makeup.

“Makeup is primarily and solely seen as a product of fashion,” Dimmpy Oberoi, Exquisite Bridal makeup artist, Makeover by Blusshon said, “but I believe it’s also a statement of self-expression and originality that transcends the confines of age or gender.” It’s a blend of art and science, as well as a gift of one’s imagination, ingenuity, and hard work to others.”

Dimmpy Oberoi is a makeup artist and beauty connoisseur who has been redefining finesse and aesthetics for years and is known for her ability to modify the aesthetic with the use of her makeup skills. The makeup profession is the most dynamic, changing daily, and Dimmpy has dipped her toe into it by creating several success stories via her tenacity. She went on to pursue her aim of becoming the top-rated bridal makeup artist with all of her enthusiasm and dedication. Since her childhood, makeup has always been her symphony that makes her joyful.

She has always aspired to be an entrepreneur and has attempted to work in a variety of industries due to her many talents, and she’s never ventured far from makeup. She gradually got closer to her ideal and began working on it with the help of her husband and family. She began her career by making bridal outfits for her own family, and now she has come so far and so close to her goals.

Dimmpy’s trip down an unusual career path was not easy, but she believes in the power of dreams, and she claims that having the patience and enthusiasm to reach for the stars gives you the strength to make your dreams come true.

Disclaimer - This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

