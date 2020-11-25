Mouni Roy shows us why Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is #MadeForFans of colors, photography and more

brand-stories

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:48 IST

When Samsung recently collaborated with Mouni Roy to showcase the capabilities of Galaxy S20 FE, she was spoilt for choice. Guess why? Mouni is a fan of colors, and the smartphone’s five stunning shades made it hard for her to pick her favourite one.

There’s Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Red, and Cloud White, each of which suits a different facet of her personality. So, while Cloud Mint reminds Mouni of plants and good health, Cloud White helps her remain calm and power through her day. The very elegant Cloud Lavender, on the other hand, helps ignite creativity in her. Cloud Navy, for Mouni, is a color that is modern and timeless—perfect for those evening soirees. No brownie points for guessing that Cloud Red is a color that symbolizes boldness for Mouni, and reminds her of festivals, which are always so full of life.

In this video, Mouni can be seen pairing her outfits and activities with each of these colors, and expressing her love for the same. She talks about her passions - colors, photos, fashion, painting, social media and more - and how each of them is elevated thanks to the Galaxy S20 FE.

Mouni also took to social media to ask fans to pick their favourite Galaxy S20 FE color.

Look at how the five colors of the Galaxy S20 FE complement Mouni’s different looks!

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a smartphone that has everything that the fan in you needs, at an affordable price point—from a Pro-grade Triple-lens Camera to an all-day Battery, to an immersive viewing experience and so much more!

Mouni smitten with the triple-camera set-up

It’s not only the colors that have got Mouni excited. The pro-grade triple-lens on the rear of the Galaxy S20 FE is equally enticing. There’s a 12MP main camera (With an f/1.8 aperture), a 12MP Ultra-wide lens with a fixed-focus and f/2.2 aperture) and an 8MP f/2.4 Telephoto lens. The main lens and the Telephoto lens are Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) enabled. The Galaxy S20 FE also has a 32MP Front Camera for all clicking awesome Self Portraits.

The camera set-up gives Mouni a chance to capture special moments from her daily life—from painting to yoga to night-outs with friends.

Consider the Night Mode, which allows her to take the best photos even in low light. Here’s how she used this feature to flaunt her festive look.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also has a feature called Space Zoom, which allows you to get up-close to the action. The zoomed-in shots with the Telephoto lens are crisp, vivid, and full of details. No wonder Mouni went gaga over it!

Another signature feature is Single Take, which allows you to capture up to 10 photos and videos (7 photos and 3 videos) from 3-10 seconds of capture. You get a photo, a black and white photo, a GIF, a boomerang and more. There’s also Pro mode, Panorama, Night live focus, Live Focus Video, Food, Pro Video, Super Slow-mo, Slow-mo and Hyperlapse. With the Pro-grade Camera on Galaxy S20 FE, you can capture your best moments like never before.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is made for each and every fan out there. It’s got something for everyone.

Wait, there’s more…

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 4500mAh Battery under-the-hood, with an intelligent battery saver mode. It makes sure you get a full day and some more battery life out of the smartphone. You needn’t reach for the charger every now and then.

With the flagship Exynos 990, you will get a lag-free experience for those extended gaming sessions or the excessive number of tabs we all are used to having open at the same time!

The smartphone also has a 16.40cm (6.5”) sAMOLED display, one of the best in the market. It’s great for binge-watching content from OTT platforms, playing games, or video calling. And a 120Hz refresh rate provides for a buttery-smooth experience while scrolling through your social media feeds.

Under-the-hood is 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage (expandable to a further 1TB via microSD)

The smartphone retails for Rs 49,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 53,999 for the 256GB variant. It is available through Samsung.com, leading online stores and retail outlets across the country. Samsung is also offering an additional benefit up to ₹5,000 on this smartphone, which makes it an irresistible deal!

Mouni Roy has already got her hands on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that has been #MadeForFans - When are you buying yours?