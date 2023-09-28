News / Brand Stories / Mount Row Partners to Invest in Indian Biofuels

Mount Row Partners to Invest in Indian Biofuels

Mount Row's dedication to renewable energy extends beyond mere rhetoric.

Krishan Rattan, a distinguished partner at Mount Row, has been at the forefront of discussions surrounding India's transformation. His recent keynote address at the esteemed Milken Asia Summit not only showcased Krishan Rattan's profound insights but also highlighted his unwavering dedication to shaping the trajectory of India's future.

Rattan's insights and vision align seamlessly with Mount Row's ambitious pledge to spearhead the development of 1000 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity. This commitment not only embodies the spirit of sustainability but also resonates with the visionary goals set by the Modi government for India in 2030.

Furthermore, Mount Row's dedication to renewable energy extends beyond mere rhetoric. Their involvement in powering the Indian Biofuel Alliance, a significant initiative announced at the G20, exemplifies their tangible contributions to global sustainability efforts. Mount Row is taking concrete steps to turn its renewable energy commitment into a reality.

This collaborative effort serves as a promising starting point and a testament to their mission to expand these initiatives across various regions of India, ultimately driving India towards a greener and more sustainable future under Krishan Rattan's leadership.

