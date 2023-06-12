Mprex Healthcare: A Global Leader in Clinical Research Reshaping the Nutraceutical Sector

New Delhi (India), June 12: Mprex Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., under the sagacious leadership of its founder, Dr. Dheeraj Nagore, and Dr. Gayyatri Ganu, has emerged as a powerhouse in the global clinical research arena. Mprex Healthcare is recognised in the top 10 CROs in India. Specializing in natural products and nutraceutical research, Mprex Healthcare has created a global footprint, extending its innovative research capabilities across six countries, ten states, and thirty cities, with a stunning total of 300+ research sites.

"Striving for excellence is a continuous process," remarks Dr. Nagore. “At Mprex Healthcare, we're relentless in our pursuit of innovative solutions, extending our reach across the globe while always maintaining our commitment to rigorous scientific standards and ethical research.”

The organization's incredible range of services is utilized by a satisfied clientele exceeding 120 entities, including major players in the Nutraceutical industry. Mprex Healthcare's offerings are as diverse as its client base, encompassing research in areas such as herbal and ayurvedic products, enzymes, nutra products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, with a unique focus on derma research.

Equipped with an expansive infrastructure, Mprex Healthcare seamlessly provides services tailored to the specific needs of its clients. Its extensive service portfolio includes executing clinical and preclinical trials, toxicity studies, cosmetics trials, and derma trials, not to mention specialized medical writing. With over 2000 beds across all hospitals and sites, 200+ monitored beds, 380+ dedicated investigators, 100+ OPDs, and the support of 5+ logistic partners, Mprex Healthcare is poised to deliver superior research outcomes at an unmatched scale.

Compliance and customer satisfaction sit at the heart of Mprex Healthcare's operations. Adhering to the regulations of the Advertising Standards Council of India and the FSSAI, the organization guarantees trustworthy and credible research output. Alongside, it offers e-commerce support and assists with the validation of all indications and claims, ensuring clients can differentiate their products effectively in the market.

In their remarks, both directors emphasized that as the nutraceutical and healthcare sectors are expanding, it is important that they expand in the appropriate way. In order to launch nutraceutical products on the market, all claims made by them should be validated, and clinically proven nutraceutical products should be marketed. Dr. Nagore further adds, “Our clients' trust and satisfaction are our topmost priority. We're committed to not just meeting but exceeding their expectations and differentiating their products in a highly competitive market.”

As we look at the numbers, the breadth of its operations, and the relentless dedication to innovation, it's clear that Mprex Healthcare, under the stewardship of Dr. Dheeraj Nagore, is not only rewriting the rules of clinical research but also revolutionizing the nutraceutical, health and wellness industry on a global scale.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.