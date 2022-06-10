MRNAT 2022 for admission to 100+ UG / PG Programmes at Manav Rachna

Brand Stories, HT Brand Studio

With the ongoing XII Boards, excitement to enter into a college is building up among the students, however, anxiety takes its place many a times. The anxiety to choose one of the best colleges for their higher education, to be able to get maximum scholarship, to be mentored by the best, and to be placed with the best before stepping out of the college. Entrance Tests and a thorough research help them grasp the optimum opportunity to build a foundation for their career.

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions is one place where students are polished and their skills are honed to prepare them for the world. Committed to transform the young minds by imparting professional globally recognized education through academic discipline, requisite knowledge, and in-demand skills, Manav Rachna creates an intellectually stimulating environment that helps students develop through industry interaction, case studies, entrepreneurial opportunities and community service initiatives.

Institutions under Manav Rachna Educational Institutions- Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies and Manav Rachna University have the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade accreditation — catapulting them to the big leagues of higher education. Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS, Formerly MRIU) is a Deemed-to-be-University under section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 and has been awarded with QS 5-Star rating for Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness. Manav Rachna University has been bestowed with the QS I-GAUGE, Overall DIAMOND rating. It has received a QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, Faculty Quality, Facilities, and Social Responsibility and QS I-GAUGE Platinum Rating for Employability and Academic Development.

MANAV RACHNA NATIONAL APTITUDE TEST 2022

It accepts Admission through Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test (MRNAT) which is a multiple-choice test of 90 minutes covering questions of general aptitude (arithmetic & logical reasoning, general English, general awareness). This National Entrance Test is conducted for admission to 100+ UG and PG Programmes across Engineering, Law, Education, Computer Applications, Information Technology, Design, Interior Design, Psychology, Allied Health Sciences, Digital Marketing, Physiotherapy, Nutrition & Dietetics, Behavioural and Social Sciences, Business Studies, Commerce, Hotel Management, Media Studies among many others. Applications are invited for MRNAT 2022 which will be held online across the country on June 25. Last Date to Apply for MRNAT 2022 is June 23.

ROBUST INDUSTRY CONNECT

Keeping pace with the changing industry trends and imbibing futuristic ideology, industry-oriented specializations have been introduced at Manav Rachna which incorporates Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud, DevOps and Fullstack Development, Cyber Security & Threat Intelligence, Smart Manufacturing & Automation, Embedded System & VLSI, Forensics, Business Analytics, Internet of Things, Automation and Robotics, and many more. Manav Rachna has collaborated with blue chip companies to provide students the right exposure and mentorship to prepare themselves for the industry. Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Xebia, Mitsubishi Electric, Amazon Web Services, Altair, Daikin, Truechip, and Quick Heal for academic delivery by industry veterans, internships and curriculum delivery.

INNOVATION & RESEARCH

State-of-the-art research labs, Research and Innovation Clusters, Innovation and Incubation Centre, research projects, paper presentation, sponsored R&D Projects, and competitions together contribute to groom students in advanced areas. The Manav Rachna Business Incubator set across more than 5,000 square feet area and caters 24X7 to the requirements of budding entrepreneurs. Over the years, more than 80 companies have been incubated at Manav Rachna campus.

SCHOLARSHIPS WORTH 8 CRORES AVAILED

Students at Manav Rachna have availed scholarships on the basis of score in MRNAT. So far, scholarships worth 8 crores have been availed by Manav Rachna students.

MOCK MRNAT

To make it easy for the aspirants to test their speed and accuracy before attempting the MRNAT 2022 on June 25, Manav Rachna has also introduced Free Mock MRNAT Test prepared by the team of experienced and qualified faculty members of Manav Rachna. This mock test can be attempted at https://learn.manavrachna.edu.in/learn/MRNAT-Mock-Test.

For details, please visit: apply.manavrachna.edu.in

