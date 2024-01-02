Mrs India Million 23, Season 4, Dr Suruchi Bawa (Gold category)

E-Status Presents Mrs. India One in a Million Season 4, 2023 powered by Forever India Events and supported by Kosmo- Plast Super Speciality Hospital and Runway Fashion Management this gala show was organised at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated, the show was organised by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit . It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them national and international platform where they can show their beauty and talent. All the 73 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform , out these all only 70 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Miss india Universe Shweta Sharda, who was present as a celebrity guest and jury member, the rest of the jury members were Rishi Raj, Montu Tomar, Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary, Hida S Kaula, Piyusha Sharma,Wricky Angrish,Srishti Sehgal,Dr Kaiynat Ansari( Director Kosmo -Plast Super Speciality Hospital & Purnima Padmasana ( Motivational Speaker ,Writer and Banker )

A journey of a Doctor to National Title Mrs India Million 2023 Dr Suruchi Bawa made it to Mrs India One in a Million 2023 in Gold Category(Season 4) .

If we talk about the winners of the show,In the Gold category was Dr Suruchi Bawa, the 1st runner up was Guncha Singh and the 2nd runner Dr Akansha Massey.All these 3 winners first thanked both the organisers of the show, who provided them such a great platform where they were able to showcase their talent and to reach the highest positions in the National Event and qualified for the International Pageants to happen in 2024.

Dr Suruchi Bawa born and brought up in Jalandhar punjab her initial to all the pre higher studies have been completed from this beautiful city.

since beginning she was a all rounder in school with talent in dance Bharatanatyam and Bhangra Sports girl and trained in martial arts to miss Convent. She told she was always fond of ramp walk which she started from her college where she did in her degree college. super models fashion shows always fascinated her and she used to live like a fashion model but post college she got busy in her married and Dental Clinic society life.

Considering the motto of her life in human welfare, she with her whole team give free Dental treatment and organise health camps every weekend to underprivileged people specially the kids and elderly couples.she has also got privilege to work as a medical officer in world wide Covid 19 pandemic to serve her nation Bharat. Telling the juries With the surprise,that her husband has filled this form of MRS India One in a Million on her behalf.

Though it was a choice but She completed the journey with immense hard work discipline and dedication which she successfully made it as a unforgettable journey to the Crown.

Talking for her co collogues she told it was a huge challenge to cope up with professional and personal life where to see my patience and doing surgeries used to exhaust like anything then making up to my kids and preparing for the National Pageant rounds were hectic schedule which she did with immense hard work and Sleepless Nights finally making up to the Crown moments which was not at all easy where all the candidates were preparing herself professionally and giving her best performance with punctuality discipline and dedication her National mentors give her the title of glamorous walk and Sash of perfect fit body And talking about the finale judges they all were overwhelmed with her precise posture on the stage and quick ability to understand the questions and to calmly give the right answer.

In the end she want to convey to all the women to believe in themselves, follow their instincts learn to rise from the greatest of the falls surely you will win the World one day.

Where in the grand Finale Dr Suruchi Bawa opened up the show in Sports T-shirt and body fit denim and along with in ethnic round she made showcasing in the Ethnic round where she wore Label Casadori & Crystal Design couture and in Gala Grand Finale she wore Designer Label Raw Mango Black Sequin cocktail Gown by Sanjay Garg.

Both the organisers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit thanked Ms Payal Srivastava (Founder and CEO E-status )for her immense support which she gave whole heartedly for the event her guidance and ability to motivate women empowerment has actually made Tiska Pageants Mrs India One In a Million a exclusive platform for all the Married and unmarried females ,on the Gala Grand Finale she personally congratulated all the winners and associated partners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show successful, and they also thanked all the groomers to name few are Mansi Mehta,Dr Kaiynat Ansari,Purnima Padmasana,Show Director Pranav Hamal,All the finalist's makeup and hair were done by UK international London Beauty School with their experts team as they all are fully trained skilled experts to work on versatile faces and hair to maintain their glamorous look through out the event in various activities and Kamini makeovers official celebrity makeup artist for Shweta Sharda all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success. Website : www.mrsindiamillion.com

