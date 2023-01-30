Mrs India- One In A Million 2022- Winner (2nd Runner Up) Ashwarya Ghael

Ashwarya Ghael is an established entrepreneur by profession and is a runway model by her passion. She is a proud mother of a son and belongs from a family of Textile business. She hails from Surat, Gujarat and has done multiple Fashion Shows and is also actively participating in her family business of textiles and real estate. On the education front, she studied Psychology from University of Toronto, Canada and came back to the her motherland to continue the family business legacy to another level.

She believes that “there is no perfect time to pursue your passion and follow your dreams, one should hungry to grasp all the upcoming opportunities and keep moving ahead in life”. Hailing from a business family, she has learnt to be independent and practical in decision making from childhood. Hence, when she got an opportunity to become part of the pageantry, she utilised it and gave her heart and soul to put forward her talent in the audition of Mrs India One in a Million.

Though having multiple family business and a five year old son, she successfully got a support to learn the other arts of modelling and started her career as a model about a year ago. “Fitness, beauty and mental health goes hand in hand and to be successful in your passion, one must work on each of these aspects optimistically” is her success mantra to ease out the struggle of life. She religiously does workouts and also loves cycling. Though multitasking, she always finds time to travel and explore the world with her family which stands always as first priority, be it a short weekend trip or a long vacation domestic or international.

Ashwarya Ghael is a perfect role model for women who feel pressurised to make a choice in career, motherhood and passion. “one must fight the battle of self-confidence and social stigma, in order to lead a contended life and understand that self confidence is what makes you, the “real” you. There is no right or wrong, until you believe in yourself and make decision based on your conscience. after all, its your life and you have to live with it ” She wants to instil this notion in society where acceptance and equality is just namesake. Working for women empowerment and to be able to inspire women to take a leap in every sector of their life is her social cause she wishes to work on.

With a curiosity to learn and evolve every day and support from exceptionally amazing people in her life and especially the Founders of the pageant- Mr Prashant Chaudhary & Ms Swati Dixit, she is all set to embrace the world and take up all the responsibilities that come as a complimentary gift with the crown.

Talking about Mrs. India One in a Million Season 3, 2022, the show was organized at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Gurgaon in which 70 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated. The show was put together by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit . It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them national and international platform where they can showcase their beauty and talent. All the 70 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform , out of these all only 70 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Former Mrs. World and actress Aditi Govitrikar was present as a celebrity guest and jury member, the rest of the jury members were Rohit Dhingra, GK Aggarwal, Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary, Swati Dixit, Swarina Singh and Anjali Sahni.

If we talk about the winner's of the show, Ayushi Jain was the winner in the Platnium category, the first runner up was Dr. Shagun Solanki and the second runner up was Ashwarya Ghael, where in 2 category which is Gold the winner was Snehal Mandgaonkar, the 1st runner's up was Pooja Diwakar and the 2nd runner's up was Roli Bhatt. If we talk about the 3 category which is classic and the winner was Priya Bhedi, Sabina Medurry became the 1st runner's up, and Poornima Padmasana became the 2 runner up, all these 9 winners first thanked both the organizers of the show, who provided them such a great platform where they were able to showcase their talent and reach the highest positions.Where in the Grand finale celebrity makeup artist Kaaminimakeovers did the amazing makeup for

Ashwarya Ghael when she opened up the show with ethnic round showcasing Label Kamakhya and in Gala Grand Finale she wore Label Anjali Sahni Gold Rose theme based cocktail Gown where in they launched the collection of peacock theme designed and custumized by Label Vastram by Preeti Rana and Vishal Ahmed for the Winners crown shoot.

Both the finale round and crown shoot was styled by designer niharika pratham with her jewellery brand Niara Tribes launching the new collection Matsya at the pageant.

Both the organizers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit congratulated all the winners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show a grand success , and they also thanked all the professional groomers namely Gunjan Taneja,Suchana Bera, Swarina Singh Sirohi(Show Groomer), Kapil Gauri (Show Choreographer)Seitu Kumar(show stylist), all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success and without discussing the glamour part which is incomplete without Make U Glam the Makeup academy who did the fantabulous job with their team for all the 5 days of this Gala event. www.mrsindiamillion.com

