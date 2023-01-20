Mrs India- One In A Million 2022- Winner Aayushi Jain

She is a Home Maker and by profession she is a professional Certified Baker(CCDS) and has been baking cakes since the age of 17. She is extremely passionate when it comes to her work. She was born and brought up in a business family of Jalandhar, Punjab and is now happily married to a renowned businessman in Delhi . She is a proud mother of two beautiful kids. She has been a national level rank holder in Maths olympiad conducted in her school. As a hobby , She loves painting and playing chess. She is a swimmer and a travel blogger .

She believes that nothing can stop you from achieving anything once you put your heart and soul into it.Since her childhood , she has dreamt to be Miss India and to participate in a beauty pageant but after marriage , she took upon her social responsibilities and decided to look after her family and her baking profession but along with that, she never let her dream die . She took this opportunity finally at the age of 32 and qualified the audition in September , 2022 and after so much of hard work and preprations , she made it to the Grand Finale of Mrs India One in a Million and won the Crown in her Category (Platinum).

Since her college days , she wanted to be associated with the fashion industry and also participated in the Lavanya Fashion show organised at Apeejay college of fine arts, Jalandhar. Along with this , she also wants to educate underprivileged girls of the weaker sections of the society.

It was her confidence in her own self and the zeal to prove it to the world that even after being married and becoming a mother , nothing can stop you from achieving what you truly deserve. It was a very competitive platform with large number of contestants and all the contestants were brilliant in their category but it was her grit and determination that made her win the Title of Mrs India One in a million 2022 in platinum category.

“Never let anyone dull your sparkle” , is what she strongly and truly believes in.

Women like her are exemplary and have broken the myth that a woman's dream and professional lives are over after marriage and kids.

She belongs to the new generation of Indian women who are setting an example to the younger generation, that a modern woman can have it all and be it all.

With a firm mind, beautiful soul, and tremendous love and support from her family, friends and especially the Founders of the pageant- Mr Prashant Chaudhary & Ms Swati Dixit, she is all set to embrace the world and take up all the responsibilities that come as a complimentary gift with the crown.

Talking about Mrs. India One in a Million Season 3, 2022, the show was organized at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Gurgaon in which 70 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated. The show was put together by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit . It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them national and international platform where they can showcase their beauty and talent. All the 70 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform , out of these all only 70 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Former Mrs. World and actress Aditi Govitrikar was present as a celebrity guest and jury member, the rest of the jury members were Rohit Dhingra, GK Aggarwal, Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary, Swati Dixit, Swarina Singh and Anjali Sahni.

If we talk about the winner's of the show, Aayushi Jain was the winner in the Platnium category, the first runner up was Dr. Shagun Solanki and the second runner up was Ashwarya Ghael, where in 2 category which is Gold the winner was Snehal Mandgaonkar, the 1st runner's up was Pooja Diwakar and the 2nd runner's up was Roli Bhatt. If we talk about the 3 category which is classic and the winner was Priya Bhedi, Sabina Medurry became the 1st runner's up, and Poornima Padmasana became the 2 runner up, all these 9 winners first thanked both the organizers of the show, who provided them such a great platform where they were able to showcase their talent and reach the highest positions.Where in the Grand finale celebrity makeup artist Kaaminimakeovers did the amazing makeup for Aayushi Jain when she opened up the show with ethnic round showcasing Label Kamakhya and same in Gala Grand Finale she wore Label Anjali Sahni Gold Rose theme cocktail Gown where in they launched the collection of peacock theme designed and custumized by Label Vastram by Preeti Rana and Vishal Ahmed for the Winners crown shoot.

Both the finale round and crown shoot was styled by designer Niharika Pratham with her jewellery brand Niara Tribes launching the new collection Matsya at the pageant.

Both the organizers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit congratulated all the winners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show a grand success , and they also thanked all the professional groomers namely Gunjan Taneja,Suchana Bera, Swarina Singh Sirohi, Kapil Gauri, Seitu Kumar, all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success and without discussing the glamour part which is incomplete without Make U Glam the Makeup academy who did the fantabulous job with their team for all the 5 days of this Gala event.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.