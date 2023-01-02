Mrs. India- One in a Million 2022- Winner Snehal Mandgaonkar

Snehal Mandgaonkar is a lawyer by profession and NLP practitioner, she is deeply rooted to the Army forces. She is a proud army wife and hails from Mumbai. She has also been a national level chess player during college days. Presently she is in Hyderabad.

She believes that you are never too old to set another goal and so she is now set her goal to be a fashion model and actress. Being an Army officers wife has taught her that the purpose of life should be to live a life of purpose.

Being a staunch believer of style with substance, she is active in army functions as emcee. Zumba dancing, workouts and playing chess are some of her varied interests in life. The nerd in her could never put reins on the fashionista in her!! Her flair for fashion got her crowned as the Mrs India, winner of Mrs India Million in gold category.

"Never let failures go to heart and success to your head", has always been her motto in life.

Women like her are exemplary and have broken the myth that a woman's dreams and professional lives are over after marriage and kids.

She belongs to the new generation of Indian women who are setting an example to the younger generation, that a modern woman can have it all and be it all.

With a firm mind, beautiful soul, and tremendous love and support from her family, friends and especially the founders of the pageant- Mr Prashant Chaudhary & Ms Swati Dixit, she is all set to embrace the world and take up all the responsibilities that come as a complimentary gift with the crown.

Talking about Mrs. India One in a Million Season 3, 2022, the show was organized at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Gurgaon in which 70 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated. The show was put together by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit . It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them national and international platform where they can showcase their beauty and talent. All the 70 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform , out of these all only 70 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Former Mrs. World and actress Aditi Govitrikar was present as a celebrity guest and jury member, the rest of the jury members were Rohit Dhingra, GK Aggarwal, Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary, Swati Dixit, Swarina Singh and Anjali Sahni.

If we talk about the winner's of the show, Ayushi Jain was the winner in the Platnium category, the first runner up was Dr. Shagun Solanki and the second runner up was Ashwarya Ghael, where in 2 category which is Gold the winner was Snehal Mandgaonkar, the 1st runner's up was Pooja Diwakar and the 2nd runner's up was Roli Bhatt. If we talk about the 3 category which is classic and the winner was Priya Bhedi, Sabina Medurry became the 1st runner's up, and Poornima Padmasana became the 2 runner up, all these 9 winners first thanked both the organizers of the show, who provided them such a great platform where they were able to showcase their talent and reach the highest positions.Where in the Grand finale celebrity makeup artist Kaaminimakeovers did the amazing makeup for

Snehal Mandgaonkar when she opened up the show with ethnic round showcasing Label Kamakhya and in Gala Grand Finale she wore Label Anjali Sahni Gold Rose cocktail Gown where in they launched the collection of peacock theme designed and custumized by Label Vastram by Preeti Rana and Vishal Ahmed for the Winners crown shoot.

Both the finale round and crown shoot was styled by designer niharika pratham with her jewellery brand Niara Tribe launching the new collection Matsya at the pageant.

Both the organizers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit congratulated all the winners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show a grand success , and they also thanked all the professional groomers namely Gunjan Taneja,Suchana Bera, Swarina Singh Sirohi, Kapil Gauri, Seitu Kumar, all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success and without discussing the glamour part which is incomplete without Make U Glam the Makeup academy who did the fantabulous job with their team for all the 5 days of this Gala event. www.mrsindiamillion.com

