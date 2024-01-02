Mrs India One in a Million 2023, Season 4, Face of Delhi Gurpreet Kaur

E-Status Presents Mrs India One in a Million 2023,Season 4 powered by Forever India events supported by Kosmo-Plast Hospital,this 4 days long gala show was organised at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated, the show was organised by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit . It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them national and international platform where they can show their beauty and talent. All the 73 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform , out these all only 73 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Miss india Universe Shweta Sharda, who was present as a celebrity guest and jury member, the rest of the jury members were Celebrity Stylist Rishi Raj,Model and Fashion Photographer Montu Tomar,Entrepreneur Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary,Super Model Hida S Kaula,Entrepreneur Piyusha Sharma,Celebrity Designer Wricky Angrish,Entrepreneur Srishti Sehgal,Dr Kaiynat Ansari(Director Kosmo-Plast Hospita & Purnima Padmasana(Banker ,Writter and Motivational Speaker,Fashion Stylist Seitu Kumar

Gurpreet kaur won the State Title of Mrs India One in a Million 2023,Season 4,Face of Delhi in Classic Category

Gurpreet kaur’s journey is marked by her childhood dream. With her each step taken towards success,Her confidence grew up with the planned strategies , leading her to embrace the challenge of becoming Face of Delhi in National Event Mrs. India One in a Million(Classic category) 2023 held in New Delhi.

In conversation about the Grand Finale Gurpreet Kaur told us that she has unfold the show with her introduction in Stunning Denim round in the Ethnic round she showcased Label Casadori & Crystal Design couture and in Gala Grand Finale she wore Label Bodice Black Sequin cocktail gown by Ruchika Sachdeva.

To bring desired changes in pupils, to shape behaviour and conduct, to improve the learning skills, she proudly possesses the profession of teaching. Also believing in giving back to the society she is voluntarily active and running an Ngo working on environmental issues to save the environment and spread awareness among people about the depleting natural resources. Apart from this, being a fitness freak, and holding diploma in yoga and ayurveda she is a renowned yoga instructor, and at the age of 49 she is helping people seek their physical and mental fitness at the same time. People always desire to look young by face too. She also provides free lectures/classes and guidance on face yoga to women living nearby. In a nutshell teaching, preaching and healing a mass is her purposeful goal.

If we talk about the winner of the show, In the Classic category, Rupika Grover became the Winner, Tina Singh became the 1st runner’s up, and Dr Anupam Bachhil, the 2nd runner’s up, all these 3 winners first thanked both the organisers of the show, who provided them such a great platform where they were able to showcase their talent and reach the highest positions in the National Event.

Both the organisers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit thanked Ms Payal Srivastava (Founder and CEO E-status )for her immense support which she gave whole heartedly for the event her guidance and ability to motivate women empowerment has actually made Tiska Pageants a exclusive platform for all the Married and unmarried females ,on the Gala Grand Finale she personally congratulated all the winners and associated partners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show successful, and they also thanked all the groomers to name few are Mansi Mehta,Dr Kaiynat Ansari,Purnima Padmasana,Show Director Pranav Hamal,All the finalist's makeup and hair were done by UK international London Beauty School with their experts team as they all are fully trained skilled experts to work on versatile faces and hair to maintain their glamorous look through out the event in various activities and Kamini makeovers official celebrity makeup artist for Shweta Sharda all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success. Website : www.mrsindiamillion.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.