Mrs India One In A Million 2023, Season 4, Renu Sikarwar, Title Mrs Punjab (Gold category)

E-Status Presents Mrs. India One in a Million 2023,Season 4, 2023 powered by Forever India Events and supported by Kosmo- Plast Super Speciality Hospital and Runway Fashion Management this gala show was organised at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated, the show was organised by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit . It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them national and international platform where they can show their beauty and talent. All the 73 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform , out these all only 73 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Miss india Universe Shweta Sharda, who was present as a celebrity guest and jury member, the rest of the jury members were Rishi Raj, Montu Tomar, Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary, Hida S Kaula, Piyusha Sharma,Wricky Angrish,Srishti Sehgal,Dr Kaiynat Ansari( Director Kosmo -Plast Super Speciality Hospital & Purnima Padmasana( Motivational Speaker ,Writer and Banker )

National Event Mrs India One In A Million 2023 , Season 4, Renu Sikarwar made it to the State Title by winning Mrs Punjab 2023 in Gold Category .

About her journey of life, Renu Sikarwar belongs to defence background, born in Taj city, Agra and brought up in the city beautiful, Chandigarh. Her defence background inculcated in her the inherent core values of discipline, punctuality and always striving for new challenges. Both, her father Honorary Flight Lieutenant Shri Ramesh Chandra Retd, a president awardee and her husband ( presently in Bank of Baroda), were flying crew of Indian Air Force's renowned Flight Signaller Fleet. She has a lovely 6 years old daughter Naira. Naira is a smart, confident and super energetic child like her and studies in Chitkara International School, Panchkula. Renu's mother Smt. Shelendri Sikarwar is very strong personality and believe in simplicity, hardwork and charity.

Renu Sikarwar always had a penchant for keep going ahead in life and never stopping anywhere whatever may be the conditions or hurdles. Though the noise or mere sight of the aircrafts always enlighten her, it was the fashion and beauty pageant events which she was inclined to, since her childhood. She is a nature lover, taking care of plants and animals makes her happy. She is also an active caretaker member of Animal Adoption policy at Chhatbir Zoological Park, Mohali.

She persued her education from Chandigarh. She has done Masters in Science and Technology , Bachelors in Education, 'A' Level Diploma in Computer Applications from DOEACC and CTET qualified. Also, during her schooling she won prizes in dancing and singing. She also got 'A' level Certificate in NCC(National Cadet Core) when she was in class 8th, which shows her strength and disciplined nature.

Being M.Sc(B.Ed), CTET qualified, enormous opportunities were available to her in the field of education. She loves teaching and more than that she loves children. She has taught in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nagpur and was also awarded with Special Teacher Award at Dikshant Global School, Zirakpur for her contribution to Science.

On being blessed with beautiful daughter Naira, She took a break from teaching and shifted her profession from teaching to Godly role of a mother, as she believes none can replace a mother for a child. So, she decided to take care of her child, keeping the hidden fire of participating in a beauty pageant aside.

When Naira became 5 years old, that was the time Renu started thinking about reviving her childhood dream of hitting the glamorous world, the Mrs India One In A Million 2023 beauty pageant gave her the beautiful opportunity of doing the same.

Renu Sikarwar was selected as one of the finalists after rigorous rounds of online selection from all over India. Since then, she whole heartedly and sincerely, prepared for the D- day of events finale planned on 24th Dec 2023 in New Delhi at Hotel Leela Ambience. Being in a nuclear family, it was very difficult for her to do all the preparations. But, with the support from her family and friends which kept her always motivated and boosted. She continued this entire roller coaster journey in the pursuit of her maiden dream title.

Finally, with all perseverance and hardwork, she nailed it and was crowned with "Mrs India Punjab Gold 2023" title in all the three categories namely Platinum, Gold and Classic from renowned celebrity jury Rishi Raj(Fashion Stylist) and Hida S Kaula(SuperModel). Apart from this she was also the winner of the title of "Beauty With Brain Gold 2023" in this pageant.

She dedicated her win to her daughter Naira. It was a dream gift to her child as a source of motivation and an everlasting inspiration. Renu Sikarwar always believes that " Doing your best is more important than being the best" and its the self belief which makes all the difference.

Both the organisers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit thanked Ms Payal Srivastava for her immense support which she gave whole heartedly and congratulated all the winners and associated partners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show successful, and they also thanked all the groomers to name few are Mansi Mehta,Dr Kaiynat Ansari,Purnima Padmasana,Show Director Pranav Hamal,All the finalist's makeup and hair were done by UK international London Beauty School with their experts team as they all are fully trained skilled experts to work on versatile faces and hair to maintain their glamorous look through out the event in various activities and Kamini makeovers official celebrity makeup artist for Shweta Sharda all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success. Website : www.mrsindiamillion.com

