Mrs India One in a Million 2023,Season 4, Rupika Grover (Classic category)

DELHI - E-Status Presents Tiska Pageants -Mrs. India One In A Million Season 4, 2023 powered by Forever India events supported by Kosmo-Plast Hospital and Runway Fashion Management ,this 4 days long gala show was organised at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated, the show was organised by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit . It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them national and international platform where they can show their beauty and talent. All the 73 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform , out these all only 70 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Miss Universe India 2023-Shweta Sharda, who was present as a celebrity guest and Eminent jury member, the rest of the Esteemed jury members were Celebrity Stylist Rishi Raj,Model and Fashion Photographer Montu Tomar,Entrepreneur Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary,Super Model Hida S Kaula,Entrepreneur Piyusha Sharma,Celebrity Designer Wricky Angrish,Entrepreneur Srishti Sehgal,Dr Kaiynat Ansari(Director Kosmo-Plast Hospita & Purnima Padmasana (Banker, Writter and Motivational Speaker), Fashion Stylist Seitu Kumar

Knowing about the winner of the show, In the Classic category, Rupika Grover became the Winner, Tina Singh became the 1st runner’s up, and Dr Anupam Bachhil, the 2nd runner’s up, all these 3 winners first thanked both the organisers of the show, who provided them such a great platform where they were able to showcase their talent and reach the highest positions in the National Event.

"Rupika Grover: A Radiant Symphony of Elegance, Empowerment, and Stardom at Mrs. India One in a Million 2023"

Step into the captivating world of beauty and grace as Rupika Grover takes centre stage at the highly anticipated Mrs. India One in a Million 2023 pageant. Beyond the glitz and glamour, Rupika's journey is a testament to perseverance, empowerment, and a commitment to breaking stereotypes.

Rupika's journey is marked by a childhood dream. With each success, Rupika's confidence grew, leading her to embrace the challenge of Mrs. India One in a Million 2023.

Entering the pageant was not merely about personal glory for Rupika; it was an opportunity to empower women from diverse backgrounds. She aimed to prove that beauty transcends age and background, emphasising that every woman can find her own path to success. Rupika dedicated herself to promoting inclusivity and celebrating the beauty of diversity by incorporating cultural elements into her performances.

Turning dreams into reality required meticulous preparation. Under the guidance of seasoned mentors and experts like choreographer Sandeep Soparkar and Fashion director - pageant trainer Kavita Kharayat , Rupika immersed herself in a comprehensive training regime. From refining her walk to enhancing her stage presence, every aspect was carefully honed. Rupika also delved into the rich cultural tapestry of India, exploring traditions, costumes, and languages to create a truly immersive and authentic experience.

Rupika Grover's true essence extends beyond her stunning appearance. Her inner beauty and eloquence shine through on stage, emphasising the importance of authenticity. Guided by strong ethics and determination, Rupika aims to inspire positive change and make a difference in the lives of others.

Rupika, at 55, creates history as the eldest contestant to win the National Event Mrs. India One in a Million pageant. Her triumph defies age stereotypes, showcasing that beauty knows no boundaries and can bloom at any age.

In addition to her historic victory, Rupika clinched the titles of "Bold and Beautiful Classic," "Fit Classic," and "Talented Classic," underscoring her versatility and prowess across various dimensions.

Adding to her allure, Rupika, she is a qualified lawyer who transitioned into the dynamic world of acting and modelling. Her journey has seen her share the screen with legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh.

Rupika firmly believes in using her platform for a larger purpose. Beyond the spotlight, she strives to uplift others and address social issues affecting communities. Her commitment to empowerment and inclusivity makes her a beacon of hope for those who may doubt their uniqueness.

Backstage, Rupika relies on her unwavering determination and the support of loved ones, maintaining a camaraderie with fellow contestants. The pressures of being a representative and role model are met with grace and authenticity as she stays true to her values.

In a world longing for elegance and grace, Rupika Grover stands as the epitome of beauty and sophistication at Mrs. India Million 2023's grand affair. As she’s crowned, Rupika's presence promises to endure, leaving an indelible mark on the world and inspiring others to pursue their dreams with grace and integrity.

Both the organisers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit thanked Ms Payal Srivastava (Founder and CEO E-status) for her immense support which she gave whole heartedly for the event her guidance and ability to motivate women empowerment has actually made Tiska Pageants Mrs India One in a Million a exclusive platform for all the Married females, on the Gala Grand Finale press conference she personally congratulated all the winners and associated partners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show successful, and they also thanked all the groomers to name few are Mansi Mehta, Dr Kaiynat Ansari, Purnima Padmasana, Show Director Pranav Hamal, All the finalist's makeup and hair were done by UK international London Beauty School with their experts team as they all are fully trained skilled experts to work on versatile faces and hair to maintain their glamorous look through out the event in various activities and Kamini makeovers official celebrity makeup artist for Shweta Sharda all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success. www.mrsindiamillion.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.