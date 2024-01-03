Mrs. India One in a Million 2023, Season 4, Tina Singh, 1st R’Up (Classic)

DELHI - E-Status Presents Tiska Pageants -Mrs. India One In A Million Season 4, 2023 powered by Forever India events supported by Kosmo-Plast Hospital and Runway Fashion Management ,this 4 days long gala show was organised at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated, the show was organised by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit . It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them national and international platform where they can show their beauty and talent. All the 73 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform , out these all only 73 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Miss Universe India 2023 Shweta Sharda, who was present as a celebrity guest and Eminent Jury member, the rest of the Esteemed jury members were Celebrity Stylist Rishi Raj,Model and Fashion Photographer Montu Tomar,Entrepreneur Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary,Super Model Hida S Kaula,Entrepreneur Piyusha Sharma,Celebrity Designer Wricky Angrish,Entrepreneur Srishti Sehgal,Dr Kaiynat Ansari(Director Kosmo-Plast Hospita & Purnima Padmasana(Banker, Writer and Motivational Speaker, Fashion Stylist Seitu Kumar

Grand Finale of Mrs. India One in a Million Season 4 was held on 25th December 2023 in Hotel Leela Ambience New Delhi.

Celebrity Tarot Card Reader Tina Singh from Noida now steps into the world of fashion after being crowned 1st R’Up in National Pageant happened in New Delhi. Tina Singh a renowned Celebrity Astrologer resident of Noida, who changed people's lives through numerology and tarot cards, has now entered the world of fashion. She won the most Prestigious National title

Among 73 female contestants from India and other countries participated in the show organised by E-Status presents Tiska Pageants Mrs. India One In A Million Season 4, 2023 Powered by ForEver India Events, Supported by Kosmo-Plast Super Specialty Hospital and Runway Fashion Management at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi. The show was Curated and Designed by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit. The show was organised to encourage women to showcase their personality and instil confidence in them. The pageant aims to provide a national and international platform where participants can present their talent, beauty and intelligence.

Mrs. India One in a Million believes in helping to change the world for today's women. The competition does not focus solely on beauty, but it provides each woman the opportunity to gain experience and enhance her personal image. It is a platform to help finalists achieve their goals while being a role model in their own community. The pageant is specifically designed for all married women and divided into three categories - Platinum, Gold and Classic. Tina Singh was the First Runner Up in the Classic category.

The competition spans across power packed 5 long days with packed activities and multi activity sessions each day. The comprehensive grooming, orientation, fitness as well as personality sessions are aimed at improving the contestants outlook towards life. Through the process women are seen to grow more confident towards their goals and aspirations. The finalists also become beacon of hope in the society and help encourage others who are not able to directly participate.

Tina Singh, who was the first runner-up, said that her husband businessman Rahul Singh has an important contribution in her success. Her teenager son Neil Singh also supported her throughout this journey. She is passionate about working for women empowerment and education of girl children. Her goals include creating a safe space for women where they can share problems and gain inspiration from peers. She lived in America for several years after studying MBA in Finance from America.While coming back to India, she got interested in astrology and studied it in depth. Post pandemic, she made it her profession. She has been a successful Tarot card reader as well as numerologist and can boast of a significant clientele, She gives information and advice about Tarot cards Reading and Numerology on various social media sites like Instagram and Facebook.She always had an inclination towards fashion. She used to groom herself and create fashion goals for herself. As soon as Tina found out about the Mrs. India One in a Million Beauty Pageant, she contacted the organisers and won an audition. More than two thousand women participated in the auditions, out of which a total of seventy-three women were selected to proceed further. The participants were divided into the 3 categories. She was one of the seventy-three to present her personality as well as beauty and win the trophy. She also won Sub titles like Mrs Photogenic and Mrs Body Beautiful. Her dedication towards the pageant has been well appreciated by the judges.

Talking about Tina Singh event wardrobes were designed by Art of Clothing by Sarita Where in the grand Finale Tina Singh opened up the show in T-shirt and denim and along with in ethnic round she made showcasing in the Ethnic round where she wore Label Casadori & Crystal Design couture and in Gala Grand Finale she wore Black Sequin cocktail Gown by Designer Sarita Sati.

If we talk about the Classic category, Rupika Grover became the winner, Tina Singh became the 1st runner’s up, and Dr Anupam Bachhil, the 2nd runner’s up, all these 3 winners thanked both the organisers of the show, who provided them such a great platform where they were able to showcase their talent and reach the highest positions in the National Event.

Both the organisers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit thanked Ms Payal Srivastava (Founder and CEO E-status )for her immense support which she gave whole heartedly for the event her guidance and ability to motivate women empowerment has actually made Tiska Pageants Mrs India One in a Million a exclusive platform for all the Married females ,on the Gala Grand Finale press conference she personally congratulated all the winners and associated partners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show successful, and they also thanked all the groomers to name few are Mansi Mehta,Dr Kaiynat Ansari,Purnima Padmasana,Show Director Pranav Hamal,All the finalist's makeup and hair were done by UK international London Beauty School with their experts team as they all are fully trained skilled experts to work on versatile faces and hair to maintain their glamorous look through out the event in various activities and Kamini makeovers official celebrity makeup artist for Shweta Sharda all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success. www.mrsindiamillion.com

