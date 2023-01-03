Mrs India One In A Million South 2022 In (Gold Category)

Mrs.Pooja Aeri a proud wife of Dal industrialist Jeetendra Aeri located presently in Gulbarga Karnataka. She entered this beauty pageant with high ideals and ambitions and she is glad that she has got this wonderful opportunity to showcase her presence along with her hidden talent and reached out to all the women who are aspiring to redeem their self identity and after being selected as Mrs. Photogenic face 2022 and getting an opportunity to shoot for a renowned calendar Stylize for 2023 she said she was able to gain her dreams back as a person of self worth.

Mrs Pooja Aeri is very grateful to her family, friends, and relative for being the pillar of support system in this journey without them it was impossible to prepare for such a big National Competition and after winning the title has made her dream come true and especially thanked to the Founders Mr Prashant Chaudhary and Ms Swati Dixit, the Organisers for an amazing platform and gave the participants once in a lifetime opportunity where all the women can showcase their talent publicly .

Where the show was put together by Mr Prashant Chaudhary and Ms Swati Dixit . It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them with a National and International platform where they can showcase their beauty and talent. All the 70 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform , out of these all only 70 women were selected for the Grand Finale and were invited to New Delhi In this Gala show, in the Grand Finale Former Mrs. World and Actress Aditi Govitrikar was presented as a celebrity guest along with other co-jury members,Fashion Photographer and Canon Brand Mentor Rohit Dhingra, GK Aggarwal, Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary, Swati Dixit, Swarina Singh Sirohi and Fashion Designer Anjali Sahni.

Both the organisers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit congratulated all the winners ,Zone winners and Brand Ambassdors ,post winning the Title Mrs Pooja Aeri said that all the team members have given their best support in making the Winners setting high standards in the show a grand success , and they all together thanked all the professional groomers namely Gunjan Taneja,Suchana Bera, Swarina Singh Sirohi, Kapil Gauri, Seitu Kumar who did a fantabulous job for all 5 days of this Gala event.

Where in the Grand finale celebrity makeup artist Kaaminimakeovers did the amazing makeup for Mrs Pooja Aeri where she opened up the show with ethnic round showcasing Label Kamakhya and in Gala Grand Finale she wore Label Anjali Sahni Gold Rose cocktail Gown , Where in the Calendar shoot Pooja got to launch the collection of Peacock theme designed and customised by VASTRAM by Preeti Rana and Vishal Ahmed talking about Both the finale rounds and Stylize Calendar shoot was styled by Jewellery designer Niharika Pratham with her jewellery brand Niara Tribe launching the new collection by Matsya at the pageant,all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success and without discussing the glamour part which is incomplete without Make U Glam the Makeup academy who did the fantabulous job with their team for all the 5 days of this Gala event. www.mrsindiamillion.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.