Mrs. Kalpana Shukla Secures First Runner-Up Position in the Mrs. Universe Pageant 2023 in the Philippines

Mrs. Kalpana Shukla etched her name in the journals of glory as the first Indian to secure the first-runner up position in the 46-year journey of the Mrs. Universe Pageant. The Grand Finale of the Mrs. Universe Pageant 2023 took place on October 8th in Manila, Philippines, where Kalpana triumphantly secured the first-runner up position in a tough competition of 91 participants.

Adding to her illustrious achievement, Kalpana also earned the prestigious title of 'the Best National Costume.' This magnificent creation, crafted by the talented Designer Melvyn Dominic Noronha, paid homage to her Mrs. India UK title.

Behind this remarkable success stands Kalpana's National Director, Mrs. Urmi Boruah, who tirelessly worked day and night to ensure Kalpana's brilliance shone through in the Pageant. Urmi assembled an exceptional team, and Kalpana's victory was destined from the stars.

The dedicated team left no stone unturned in preparing for the Pageant's critical scoring areas. The forum, a pinnacle event, required all participants to address the pressing issue of domestic violence. Kalpana's presentation, titled 'Break the Silence,' was executed flawlessly, leaving a lasting impact.

This victory is a testament to the unwavering dedication of Mrs. Kalpana, Mrs. Urmi Boruah, and the entire UMB Elegant Monarch team. It’s a demonstration of the incredible potential of the Indian spirit to achieve one's dreams.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

