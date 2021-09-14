MSI GF Series: Your perfect work and play companion

In a world where smart phones and tablets are ubiquitous, the humble laptop has stood its ground – and for good reason. When it comes to work, or high-performance gaming, this power device does just about everything right.

The GF series from MSI, the world’s leading gaming device brand, is the perfect all-purpose laptop for the millennials as it offers the right balance between work and play. The laptop is the preferred choice for those who need to run heavy applications for their work, which not too many other laptops can support.

While the GF series with 16 series graphics serves as a pocket friendly student laptop for light coders and gamers, those looking for higher performance, like system analysts or professionals using high-power graphics, can go for the RTX30 series variant.

So whether you are a student who loves to play AAA-rated games like Doom eternal and F1 2021, or a graphics designer shuttling between apps like Premier Pro and Photoshop, this is just the device for you. At MSI, you will find a model to suit your specific needs.

The laptop are light weight, at under 2 kg, making them easy to carry around in today’s hybrid work environment. MSI laptops are also known for their battery times and the GF series is no exception there. The GF75 Thin promises a good battery life, for those uninterrupted sessions on your laptop for work or gaming.

The GF series laptops are fitted with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor, which allows you to multitask between different tasks and heavy games. The NVIDIA brand new GeForce up to RTX 3060 graphics offer an unparalleled gaming experience, with realistic ray-traced visuals and cutting-edge AI features.

The second generation Motion Blur technology accelerates and strengthens the whole ray tracing rendering process for the most ultimate experience where games play at Full HD on a 15.6 inch display for GF63 Thin or GF65 Thin laptop; or a 17.3 inch display for a GF75 Thin laptop with an option to extend to 4K via HDMI.

NVIDIA’s Dynamic Boost technology balances power between the GPU and CPU so that the laptop runs at higher levels of efficiency. It even has a resizable BAR that enables Intel CPU to access the entire VRAM at once, thereby improving performance in many games. It offers access to MSI’s exclusive Dragon Centre, which provides an exclusive Gaming Mode 2.0 and a full range of gaming optimised software to enhance your gaming experience.

Performance aside, the 144Hz IPS-level thin-bezel gaming display will make all your visuals come alive on the screen with their clarity as well as speed. For times when you are taking a break from work with movie time from your favourite streaming platform, or when you are competing in your favourite game, the high-resolution Nahimic audio is all that you ever need, with 3D surround and sound sharing via Bluetooth.

Another common problem with laptops is ‘heating’, which has been sorted with the revolutionary Cooler Boost 5, where a network of up to 2 fans and 7 heat pipes maximises the airflow through the chassis and makes sure your laptop remains comfortable to hold.

Buying the right laptop is not about sticking to a ‘brand’ any longer and no one size can fit all. Therefore, you must buy a device that suits your needs. To make the right choice among scores of variants and configurations available in the market, experts advise that you first determine what you need the laptop for and accordingly search the market for the right option.

The varied laptop models in MSI’s GF series match different utility needs but is well suited for digital content creators, for instance, who can create and run heavy graphics files on it with ease. Similarly, architects creating bulky, multi-layered files for visual plans of sites or coders who need agile systems that run without lag can rely on MSI’s GF series without doubt. For bloggers, the App player on MSI GF series allows you to download any Android app like Snapseed giving you higher refresh rate better visuals to help up your editing game.

MSI laptops appeal to the youth for their trendy looks and futuristic design. The look is funky, with a pure red colour backlight that adds life to the keyboard and front panel, which also sports a fiery red dragon logo. A light weight chassis and thin bezel add to the sleekness of the laptops.

The GF series has all the features of a high-end machine, but comes without that hefty price tag, making it easy on the pocket too. For families that need to invest into multiple laptops for different members working on hybrid work and study models, MSI offers the perfect blend of laptops that support productivity and high-end graphics. The GF65 Thin is available for about ₹1,09,990 for the entry model and ₹1,23,990 for the next one.

