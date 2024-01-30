Mu Sigma Showcases Its Roster of Problem-Solving Capabilities at the Microsoft Technology Center

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Mu Sigma Inc, the world's largest pure-play data analytics and decision sciences firm, is showcasing its innovative problem-solving and decision-making tools built on Computer Vision and Generative AI technology at Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Technology Center (MTC).



Through this collaboration, Mu Sigma will demonstrate how organizations can industrialize problem-solving at scale and speed while thriving in an increasingly complex business environment.



At the MTC, Mu Sigma will display its innovative computer vision application called ‘Smart Lobby’, which helps businesses track customer or employee movement in their premises.



Some of the features of Smart Lobby include:

Human motion tracking – Shows real-time human tracking and metrics like average wait time and number of people detected.

– Shows real-time human tracking and metrics like average wait time and number of people detected. Heatmap signature – Analyse the crowd density.

– Analyse the crowd density. Route tracking – Track the number and direction of people who move in a particular space.

Mu Sigma - a Certified Microsoft Partner on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace - works across the entire Decision Support Ecosystem (data sciences, data engineering, and decision sciences) to help Fortune 500 companies solve problems more effectively and efficiently. The company's passion for complexity science and the world of algorithms uniquely positions it in today's business climate to propel innovation and top-line growth.



“In a world of increasing complexity, our collaboration with Microsoft amplifies our commitment to industrialize decision-making. At Mu Sigma, we don't just tackle individual problems—we look at problem spaces as a whole and dive deep into how many small problems interact. Our solutions in the Microsoft Technology Center exemplify our dedication to elevating the analytical and decision-making capabilities of Fortune 500 companies globally. We envision a future where problem-solving is the symbiosis of human ingenuity, interactions, and cutting-edge technology,” said Dhiraj Rajaram, Founder and CEO of Mu Sigma.



“The showcase by Mu Sigma at the Microsoft Technology Center is a significant step towards fostering innovative approaches to how businesses solve hard problems and make decisions in an increasingly complex world. Through its unique blend of cutting-edge problem-solving frameworks, computer vision and generative AI technologies, Mu Sigma is not just solving individual problems but also exploring the interconnections within problem spaces,” said Mithun Sundar, Chief Partner Officer & Executive Director – Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India.



At the MTC, customers can witness first-hand how these solutions can create tangible value. They will benefit from personalized consultations, workshops, and hands-on demos that demonstrate the transformative potential of Mu Sigma's capabilities.



About Mu Sigma



Mu Sigma is the world’s largest pure-play big data analytics and decision sciences company. Through our Art of Problem-Solving, we strive to scale and systematize better decision-making through business intelligence services. Mu Sigma works with 140+ Fortune 500 companies to help solve problems at speed and scale.



www.mu-sigma.com

