Mukul Nagpaul bags the title of No. 1 Personal Trainer of the Year

India, November 03, 2022:Mukul Nagpaul won the title of Personal Trainer of the Year at the 12th edition of the Asia Fitness Conference 2022, which took place in BITEC, Bangkok. It is considered the most valuable fitness conference in Asia. They recognize the personal trainer who embodies the traits of an excellent role model for personal trainers in Asia.

They were seeking someone with a professional demeanor, who delivers quality training practices to a variety of clients, offers community service, and contributes positively to the growth and development of the industry.

Mukul Nagpaul at the 12th edition of the Asia Fitness Conference 2022, which took place in BITEC, Bangkok.

There were more than 400 delegates from 28 countries, with more than 140 in-person educational sessions taught by some of the industry’s most successful individuals, plus a vibrant trade show with exhibitors from around the globe, exciting competitions, inspirational showcase sessions, and Saturday Night Get-Together.

Mukul Nagpaul, theNo.1 personal trainer in Asia, says, "I would like to give a FREE sugar detox program so that people can eliminate added sugar, especially after the festive times, from their diet so they can experience better sleep, energy, and results."

If you’ve ever tried to cut back on sugar before, you know it can be a real challenge! Not only can cutting out added sugar cause cravings, but it can also leave you feeling tired, blah, and worse.

Mukul Nagpaul, the founder of PMF Training, says, "I created the Sugar Detox program for free! It’s a free 5-day challenge to help you eliminate added sugars from your diet.

Through this program, you’ll learn sugar detoxing tips, get ideas for smart snacks, and other info to help you regain natural energy and lose some weight!

When you join the sugar detox challenge below, not only will you get immediate access to the success guide, but you’ll also get five days of coaching to guide you along the way!

Click on this link www.pmftraining.com/suggardetox to register for this challenge for FREE for a limited time.

PMF training is on its journey to make people fit and healthy. For more updates follow on Instagram https://instagram.com/mukulnagpaulfitness

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.