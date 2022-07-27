Multi fold Growth for future of Direct selling industry

Direct selling industry grows 7.7% to ₹18,067cr in FY21. According to the report, the northern region contributed around 29 per cent of the direct selling sales in the country for 2020-21. The popularity of the direct selling distribution mechanism has grown by leaps and bounds over the past 2 decades. The number of active direct sellers in FY21 grew 6.32 per cent to 7.9 million against 7.4 million in FY2019-20. Direct selling companies are consistently expanding their audience base with strategies unique to the direct selling space. The industry has evolved a great deal from the time the concept was first introduced. Over these years, many disbelievers and sceptics have become loyalists and later advocates of the novel business model. The best part is the financial independence that numerous individuals have enjoyed.

Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh is a leader and co-founder at one of the top 50 direct selling companies in the world. There are very few people who do not know about Vestige and the value it unlocks for customers and distributors alike. The company has been in existence for 18 years now and all of its statistics, including growth rate, revenue, and popularity, have skyrocketed over the years. It follows the direct selling model of delegating the selling process to distributor networks that comprise distributors working at their own pace and convenience.

Vestige is a nutraceutical company that works with the goal of ensuring good health for all. We recently talked to Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh, who is the co-founder and Director- IT at Vestige. He says that the direct selling space has immense potential, and this is just the beginning. He also said that the way the industry is progressing, the day is not far when it will surpass other popular models of sales.

Vestige has crossed $200 million in annual turnover. Its growth trajectory is the perfect example of the potential of direct selling space. Starting as a small business conceived by 3 friends to becoming among the top global brands and a key contributor to the national economy, Vestige has come a long way. According to Mr. Singh, they are expecting exponential growth over the next few years. He says that further immersion of digital resources into their ecosystem will help Vestige achieve its growth targets. Mr. Singh who leads IT is working along with his team to create an efficient tech-driven information system that will help Vestige to meet organizational goals. Distributor gratification and business excellence are their primary targets and they plan to achieve them through technology.

Mr. Singh has emerged as a big name in the direct selling space. He says that both the industry and Vestige have been through numerous challenges. However, strong values and focus on consumer and distributor success have helped them to cross all hurdles.

Good health for customers, financial independence for distributors, and benefits for the economy, Vestige is facilitating it all. We hope that Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh’s projections for the industry and their organization come true and more people get a source of income. You can connect with Vestige on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/VestigeMkt/and follow Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Kanwar.B.Singh.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.