Multidisciplinary Perspectives on Implications of Generative Conversational AI

Pune, 13th March 2023: ChatGPT is a topic of discussion in the academic community across several fields such as natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Academicians and researchers across the globe are discussing the capabilities and limitations of large language models like ChatGPT in understanding and generating human-like language. Researchers are exploring the effectiveness of these models in various applications, including chatbots, language translation, and content creation.

Yogesh K. Dwivedi is a Professor of Digital Futures for Sustainable Business & Society Research Group, School of Management, Swansea University, Bay Campus, Fabian Bay, Swansea, Wales, UK and a Distinguished Research Professor at Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune & Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, Maharashtra, India along with several co-authors across the globe have published an interesting research paper titled “So what if ChatGPT wrote it?” Multidisciplinary perspectives on opportunities, challenges and implications of generative conversational AI for research, practice and policy in the International Journal of Information Management Volume 71, which is one of the reputed journals in the Information Management area. This international, peer-reviewed journal aims to bring its readers the very best analysis and discussion in the developing field of information management. The paper is open for access to all and is available at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0268401223000233

Sharing about the paper, Dr Yogesh K. Dwivedi said “The technology presents opportunities as well as, often ethical and legal, challenges, and has the potential for both positive and negative impacts for organizations, society, and individuals. This paper offers a multi-disciplinary insight into some of these, and the article brings together 43 contributions from experts in fields such as computer science, marketing, information systems, education, policy, hospitality and tourism, management, publishing, and nursing.”

Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Director SIBM Pune, who is also one of the co-authors in the paper shared, “This paper gives significant insights on how generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) can enhance productivity but may also lead to replacement of human employees. It also gives insights on how critical it is to identify and implement policies to protect against misuse and abuse of generative Artificial Intelligence”.

The contributors in this research paper acknowledge ChatGPT’s capabilities to enhance productivity and suggest that it will likely offer significant gains in the banking, hospitality and tourism, and information technology industries, and enhance business activities, such as management and marketing. Nevertheless, they also consider its limitations, disruptions to practices, threats to privacy and security, and consequences of biases, misuse, and misinformation. However, opinion is split on whether ChatGPT’s use should be restricted or legislated. Drawing on these contributions, the article identifies questions requiring further research across three thematic areas: knowledge, transparency, and ethics; the digital transformation of organisations and societies; and teaching, learning, and scholarly research.

The paper also suggests the avenues for further research include: identifying skills, resources, and capabilities needed to handle generative AI; examining biases of generative AI attributable to training datasets and processes; exploring business and societal contexts best suited for generative AI implementation; determining optimal combinations of human and generative AI for various tasks; identifying ways to assess the accuracy of text produced by generative AI; and uncovering the ethical and legal issues in using generative AI across different contexts.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}