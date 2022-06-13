Multipl, world’s first app, that lets consumers invest for travel goals

India, 10th June 2022: Multipl app which is the world's 1st Save Now, Pay Later platform is helping its users enjoy life smarter with maximum savings. It lets users invest for travel goals for a short-term to earn returns on their savings. Furthermore, they have partnered with the major brands in the Indian travel space such as Yatra, Makemytrip, Pickyourtrail, Wandering Jane, Easemytrip and many more to get exclusive benefits for their users.

To make this even better, Multipl has launched Travel Bonanza’22 on the app. All consumers need to do is start a travel goal and stand a chance to win the holiday jackpot worth up to ₹1 lac sponsored completely by Multipl. Everyone will have assured wins too. For instance, there is a provision of 5% of the goal amount to be added to the travel savings additionally and cashback up to ₹10,000 on every goal by Multipl.

It goes without saying that the younger generation loves traveling. Travel spending in India alone has been increasing at a CAGR of 10%. Had COVID not happened, the travel spending in 2020, as per the advanced bookings done, was supposed to be around USD 127 billion.

With this in perspective, one can only begin to imagine that the post-2021 scene would see a sporadic increase in travel spending. After all, people have been tied back in their homes and will finally be getting a chance to move out and explore. Revenge travel has started and many top tourist attractions, both domestic and international, have been overcrowded. Prices have gone up and there are no signs of that changing. If people are still not planning upfront for their travel and paying for it from credit or bank savings, they are going to leave a lot of money on the table.

Multipl's Marketing Head, Ms. Nimisha Sainani said that five lucky winners will also get an all-paid Goa trip while there are assured cash back and gifts of up to ₹10,000 for everyone who starts a travel goal by 30th June’22.

Multipl is the 1st app globally that enables its users to save smartly and spend smarter. They are creating a stride in the personal finance space and already have 200k+ installs. They were selected as India's most disruptive startups by YourStory and The Digital Fifth in the year 2021, and 2022 respectively. Recently, they received Pre-Series A funding from reputed VC firms like Blume Ventures, Kotak Securities, GrowX Ventures and IIFL.

Mr. Paddy Raghavan, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Multipl said, "Most Indians have been saving and investing only for the long term, while they spend from their credit cards and bank savings. This is a disconnected model. It allows leakage of money from both sides every time one makes a big purchase. That is where Multipl comes in to let people invest for spending.”

He further adds, “It is a win-win app for users where it connects savings and spending, to let them reach their goals in the smartest fashion. Our users save up and invest for their future purchases and earn returns from the expert-curated personalized investments. Further returns and benefits are added at the time of purchase from brand partners. This model allows users to earn more returns than bank accounts, plus more savings than credit-driven purchasing. To make saving a fun activity, our users are also rewarded throughout their positive saving journey.”

The Travel Bonanza’22 campaign is already live and running. So, if you are someone who is looking at planning a trip soon, about time you explored Multipl.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.