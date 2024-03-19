 MultiversX (EGLD), Axie Infinity (AXS), and KangaMoon (KANG): Cryptocurrencies to look out for - Hindustan Times
MultiversX (EGLD), Axie Infinity (AXS), and KangaMoon (KANG): Cryptocurrencies to look out for

brand stories
Published on Mar 19, 2024 10:57 AM IST

See how far MultiversX, Axie Infinity, and KangaMoon are gaining popularity.

Axie Infinity (AXS)
ByHT Brand Studio

KangaMoon (KANG)

KangaMoon (KANG) is an upcoming project currently undergoing its blockchain ICO period which has already amassed a major following. A key catalyst for its growth is its unique approach to the sector, as it introduces a community-driven approach and Social-Fi elements. For those curious about what is the best cryptocurrency to invest in, KANG makes the list as one of the best.

MultiversX (EGLD)

MultiversX (EGLD) is dominant across all of its charts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) has also been dominating the charts in the shorter-term time-frame.

Compiled by KangaMoon

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Website: https://KangaMoon.com/

Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/KangaMoonofficial

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.


