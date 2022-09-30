Mulund West plagued with traffic woes

For a suburb, which prides itself as one of the first planned ones, not only in Mumbai but the entire country, Mulund West has ironically come a long way. In 1922, the local landlord commissioned a German architectural firm called Crown & Carter to design a methodical and structured neighbourhood. They laid out Mulund in a gridiron pattern consisting of lattice of streets, perpendicular to each other at 90 degree. This is the area that stretches today from Mulund railway station to Panch rasta. Paradoxically, the same well thought-out and planned roads have today put Mulund West in the news for all the wrong reasons. It has emerged as one of the worst traffic hotspot in Mumbai.

From a little suburb nestled amongst industrial plots, Mulund West has evolved to a modern day urban sprawl of housing complexes, commercial campuses, entertainment facilities and trendy shopping malls. The associated detriments of a suburban sprawl like populous communities and traffic snarls soon followed. The gridiron framework of roads that once made it popular, have today become a cause for its woes. The narrow roads continue to service the burgeoning population of Mulund West and have made it one of Mumbai’s worst traffic hotspot.

The traffic in Mulund according to news reports is the worst among suburbs, surpassing even densely populated areas of Dadar and Andheri, which are traditionally known for their traffic snarls. The news reports from early 2021 mention that 1.79 lakh e-challans were issued in Mulund since 2016, amounting ₹5.43 crore. The next two areas in terms traffic violations are Dadar and Andheri with fines of ₹5.19 crores and Rs. 4.73 crores respectively. The same news report that gives Mulund the notorious sobriquet of being the worst traffic hotspot in Mumbai, also mentions that a significant number of traffic violations were from the offences related to illegal parking. The narrow roads, coupled with illegal parking make Mulund West a traffic menace.

Adding to the traffic woes is the on-going extensive construction being undertaken for the metro network. These constructions are likely to go on for the next 3-5 years and will be completed in various stages on both JVLR and LBS road, which means that for residents of Mulund West their road commuting problems aren’t going away in a hurry. Currently, the major road which connects Mulund West to the rest of Mumbai is the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) road. To begin with, it is inadequately wide to accommodate the number of vehicles traversing it, thus causing bottlenecks at various spots along the way leading in to Mulund West. Making it even more vexing for residents of Mulund West is that it is prone to water logging during the extreme rainy season of Mumbai which effectively doubles the travel time on it.

The traffic issues of Mulund West can be demonstrated by the time taken to travel between two places. For e.g. if one were to travel from Mulund West to domestic airport, a distance of 20 km at 9 am on any given working day, it would take two hours and twenty minutes according to Google Maps. The same destination from a point in Mulund East which is exactly parallel to the earlier starting point can be reached in much lesser though the distance is longer at 27 kms. This gives an idea of the gravity of the traffic situation and the long commute hours that the residents of Mulund West have to undergo every day.

Mulund West that has traditionally attracted people as a top residential suburb is now making them wary of coming here given the traffic woes.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.