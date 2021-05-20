Mumbai needs to encourage the walk-to-work culture. Here’s why

Honking, traffic snarls, and high stress levels — this is exactly what commuting to work looks like for most Indian professionals, especially those living in metro cities. There are several reasons that contribute to this mess: growing population, socio-economic parameters, poor road infrastructure, and a weak transport network.

“Every year, it’s getting harder to get to work on time. Not just time, but it’s so stressful. Neither can you focus on work properly nor is there any balance at home, because you spend all your time stuck in traffic,” says Shreyas Sinha (36), head of a Mumbai-based ad agency.

Banker Ananya Keshav is also aggrieved by the traffic situation. “Even if I leave early from the office, my time is spent on the road. There really is no space for ‘me time’,” she adds.

There are several solutions to address this issue, one of them being the introduction of a ‘walk-to-work’ culture. What this means is that residences are not too far from commercial spaces. Office-goers, therefore, save time, money, and energy spent on commuting, and can focus on improving the quality of their lives.

Need for walk-to-work in Mumbai

The concept of walk-to-work is fast becoming popular in major cities. For a city like Mumbai, where so many people spend hours commuting to work, this ‘one change’ would make a huge difference.

“All big cities around the country, especially cities like Mumbai and Delhi, have expanded their boundaries over time. With this expansion, hot spots for different uses of the city, namely residential, commercial, industrial, and educational, have been created. People are now spending more time traveling. This kind of extensive everyday travel has burdened the city infrastructure,” says Shruti Sahariya, an architect and urban planner. Sahariya is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Town Planners, India.

She adds that it takes years of planning and implementation to work at a city level, but the pandemic has brought forth the importance of walk-to-work, especially when travel is so restricted.

Mumbai competes with global cities to attract and retain talent, says Rohit Tak, urban design and urban mobility expert and Fulbright scholar. According to the study Foot Traffic Ahead by the George Washington University, “The most walkable urban metro areas have substantially higher GDPs per capita”, and this can be true about Mumbai.

The question will be: how does Mumbai, as a city, support the walk-to-work policy?

“While Mumbai city’s linear urban form and urban sprawl is not ideal for everyone who lives in and around Mumbai to walk to work, it is important to make walking as a popular mode to access public transit stations or bus stops,” Tak adds.

Advantages of walk-to-work

If cities advocate policies supporting walk-to-work, it can lead to less traffic congestion, fewer conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians, and reduced road crash occurrences

The World Health Organization has recommended weekly 150 minutes of physical activity to be fit and healthy. However, a pre-pandemic study by ICMR revealed that less than 10 percent of Indians met this recommendation, which, in turn, resulted in increased obesity, diabetes and cardiac diseases.

“This has also added to transport-related air pollution and subsequent health hazards including asthma. Apart from physical health, walking as a daily routine, including going to work, can help reduce mental stress,” explains Tak.

“If cities advocate policies supporting walk-to-work, it can also lead to less traffic congestion, fewer conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians, and reduced road crash occurrences," he adds.

Taking inspiration from global cities

For cities to support walk-to-work and make it a lifestyle, certain radical approaches supporting decentralization, density, mixed land-uses, last-mile connectivity, and policies and infrastructure advocating modal shift from automobiles to active mobility are the key.

Sahariya sheds light on the half-mile concept or the neighbourhood concept, which talks about having everyday necessities at a walkable distance.

“To make walk-to-work successful, one needs to incorporate all essential fabrics of the urban city. Many cities in Europe are working on making their cities more pedestrian-friendly (not limiting to only walking to work). They have been investing greatly in services & infrastructure, which is essential for a 'walk-friendly city'. It also includes continuous walkways having ramps for the differently-abled, cycle tracks, cycle parking, and facilities to rent cycles,” she adds.

The changing Mumbai

According to Tak, around 51 percent of the total mode of Mumbai consists of pedestrians and cyclists. Hence, it's easy to assume that most people in Mumbai walk on a day-to-day basis. Moreover, every citizen is a pedestrian for at least one point in a day. But this doesn’t translate into better walking infrastructure, as around 58 percent of total fatalities in Mumbai consist of pedestrians.

“Considering the linear mobility patterns in Mumbai, walk-to-work can only be successful if the mass transit stations including local train stations, metro stations, bus stops and mono-rail stations are well linked, with good-quality and last-mile connectivity,” he adds.

Is Mumbai, then, ready to embrace the walk-to-work culture? Could the city see more dedicated pedestrian-friendly infrastructure? Will we see more complete streets that incorporate easier movement for cyclists, walkers, assisted walking, skating and other forms of walk-to-work?

In the prime commercial business district of Lower Parel, plans are afoot to facilitate this. ‘One Change’ is coming.

