Mumbai : Nirvana's Impact On The Global Diamond Market

Diamonds may have held the title of "a girl's best friend" for centuries, but a new generation of diamond connoisseurs are embracing a more sustainable and accessible alternative: lab-grown diamonds. Leading the charge are young entrepreneurs from Gujarat, India, who are designing exquisite lab-grown diamond jewellery at SEEPZ in Mumbai, making waves in the international market.

Aditya Jogani, the founder of the Nirvana diamond jewellery brand, stands as a pioneer in this movement. Back in 2016, he became the first to introduce lab-grown diamond jewellery to international consumers. His vision not only brought a new trend to the market, but also addressed a long-standing concern – the high cost of traditional mined diamonds.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Redefining The Diamond Market With Affordable Luxury

The global CVD lab grown diamonds market was valued at $11.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2027, growing at 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Rising demand for alternative sourcing for mined products supported by grown awareness amongst millennial consumers about the authenticity of lab-grown diamonds is expected to be the driving factor for the market.

This innovation by a young Indian entrepreneur has had a significant impact on the global diamond market. Jogani's success has not only put India on the map in the lab-grown diamond industry, but also left a positive mark on the international diamond trade as a whole.

Today, the Nirvana brand enjoys a strong presence in major international hubs like Dubai, Los Angeles, New York, Italy, and Japan. "We actively participate in all major international jewellery shows throughout the year," says Aditya Jogani. "These exhibitions allow us to showcase our exquisite lab-grown diamond jewellery at competitive rates. We participate in roughly six shows annually, offering a diverse range of diamond jewellery suitable for all ages and tastes."

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.