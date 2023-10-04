Mumbaikars will get the golden opportunity to meet and greet Olympic Gold Medallist Stephanie Rice

Mumbai, 03rd October 2023: Stephanie Rice, the esteemed Olympic champion and iconic figure in the world of swimming, is all set to visit Mumbai for an exclusive Meet and Greet event. The events, scheduled from 05 October 2023 to 07 October 2023, will take place across three venues in Thane, Andheri and Kandivali.

Stephanie Rice's achievements are nothing short of legendary, with three Gold Medals at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, all in world record-breaking time. Her accolades include the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in 2009, and she is a proud member of the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

Mohsin Kazi, Managing Director, of Waveline Sports Pvt. Ltd shared his joy and said, “We are excited to bring the esteemed Olympic champion, Stephanie Rice, to Mumbai for an exclusive Meet and Greet event. This occasion is more than just a gathering; it's a celebration of excellence, inspiration, and the enduring spirit of sportsmanship. We believe this event will not only connect the swimming community in Mumbai with a living legend but also inspire the next generation of athletes. We are committed to fostering a culture of excellence in swimming, and Stephanie's presence exemplifies our dedication to providing unique and enriching experiences for our people.”

Waveline Sports will be hosting our members from across our 15 centres in Mumbai for an exclusive opportunity to meet a true icon of the pool. Mumbai, known for its vibrant sports culture and enthusiastic sports players, will have the opportunity to connect with Stephanie Rice, one of the most prolific female swimmers of all time. The occasion intends to uplift the aspiring swimmers and supporters to speak with a living icon in the heart of the city.

Stephanie's visit goes beyond a mere interaction; it is a promise to priceless memories for the Mumbaikars. Attendees can look forward to capturing memorable moments with Stephanie Rice and her medals, engaging in an enlightening Q&A session with the champion herself, and even having the chance to win exclusive autographed memorabilia and limited-edition merchandise. With limited spaces available, this event promises an extraordinary experience for swimming enthusiasts, aspiring athletes, and anyone interested in a healthy lifestyle.

This occasion marks a significant step towards strengthening Mumbai’s position in the world of sports and contributing to the growth of swimming as a revered discipline in the region.

Event Locations:

October 5 - Vihang’s Palm Club, Thane

October 6 - Karmveer Sports Complex, Andheri

October 7 - Evershine Club, Kandivali



1. Event pages- https://allevents.in/org/waveline-sports-pvt-ltd/22478051

2. Our website- https://michaelphelpsswimming.in/

About Waveline Sports Pvt. Ltd.:

WAVELINE SPORTS PVT. LTD. holds the Master License to conduct the Michael Phelps Swimming Program across India.

With a mission to provide high-quality swim instruction with unsurpassed customer service, Waveline Sports Pvt. Ltd. started operations in the year 2015.

Today, that principle remains the backbone of this company which has expanded to more than 24+ locations across the country.

With this passion for the sport of swimming, it’s important to provide consistent, superior instruction at each of their centres where they make sure to provide an optimum learning environment year-round.

More importantly, each of their instructors is hand-picked for their love of the sport of swimming and trained to provide quality swim instruction for every swimmer of every ability to reach their full potential.

Contact - 91 8291728894

