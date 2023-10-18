Musafir.com joins hands with Vistara to simplify visa services for travelers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: In an exciting development for travel enthusiasts, leading travel platform Musafir.com has entered into a strategic partnership with Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier, to offer global visa services to its customers.

With this partnership, Musafir.com has integrated its comprehensive visa services into Vistara's official website to offer a convenient one-stop solution for all visa needs, thereby significantly streamlining the often complex and time-consuming process. Customers applying for their visas will also benefit by earning 5 CV points for every INR100 spent.

"We are thrilled to announce this collaboration with Vistara," stated Rajat Suri, Chief Business Officer at Musafir.com. “Our shared vision of enhancing travel experiences aligns perfectly with this partnership. By merging our expertise in visa services with Vistara's trusted reputation in the airline industry, we are set to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience for travelers.”

Customers can apply for worldwide visas, whether it is the seamless online application process for destinations like Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand or the meticulous offline procedure for the United Kingdom, Australia or Schengen countries. The platform provides a diverse range of visa categories, catering to specific travel purposes including Tourist Visas for leisure, Business Visas for entrepreneurship, and Transit Visas for brief layovers.



About Musafir.com:

Musafir.com is India’s fastest-growing travel website. We are dedicated towards providing an inspiring and premium travel experience. Our services are driven by the vision of uniting smart technology with customer satisfaction. We offer flights to over 3,000 destinations, hotel stays in over 200,000 properties around the world, holiday experiences and much more.

Musafir.com was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani and Sachin Gadoya in August 2007 and was inaugurated by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani on April 23, 2009, and launched its services in India in 2010.

