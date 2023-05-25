Musafir.com partners with AlUla Tourism to promote the destination in India

New Delhi (India), May 25: Musafir.com, a leading online travel company in India, has partnered with the Royal Commission for AlUla to promote one of Saudi Arabia's hidden gems in the Indian market.

With Musafir.com’s expertise in travel planning and the Royal Commission for AlUla's commitment to preserving the region's heritage, this partnership promises to offer visitors a truly authentic experience of Saudi Arabia's fascinating history and culture.

Rajat Suri, CBO Musafir.com India, said, “Our partnership with The Royal Commission for AlUla aims to showcase the beauty and cultural richness of this hidden gem of Saudi Arabia which offers a truly authentic experience for Indians looking for the perfect mix of history and natural beauty combined with exclusive shopping experiences and luxurious resorts”.

Beena Menon, Representative India - Royal Commission for AlUla, said, “AlUla has grown in popularity with Indian tourists due to its rich historical and archaeological sites. AlUla also has stunning natural scenery, with its sandstone canyons and rich oasis, making it a perfect location for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers. As a whole, AlUla offers a one-of-a-kind and enriching vacation experience for Indian travellers interested in adventure, history, culture, and natural beauty. We are very excited to be working with Musafir to bring visitors to AlUla so that they can witness AlUla's beauty and charm for themselves. Through our partnership, we are committed to providing exceptional service and making our visitors' stay unforgettable”.

Located in the northwestern part of Saudi Arabia, AlUla is one of the most interesting destinations in the Middle East. Given its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes, AlUla has remained relatively unknown to the outside world, making this location a true hidden gem where travellers can explore the city's ancient ruins and monuments, including the tombs of the Lihyanite kings and the Nabataean city of Hegra, both of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

One of the striking features of AlUla is its breathtaking natural beauty. The region has towering sandstone cliffs, rolling dunes, and lush green oases and is perfect for anyone looking to combine natural beauty with thrilling adventures like hot-air balloons, cruising in vintage vehicles in the desert or roughing it out while rock climbing and ziplining at high speeds over the terrains. One can also explore the area on horseback or a camel safari, thereby experiencing the traditional modes of transportation used here for centuries.

Hegra, the first UNESCO world heritage site in AlUla, is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage and offering travellers the chance to explore the tombs of the Lihyanites and Nabateans as well as the towering rock formations of Hegra. Here one can explore over 110 remarkably well-preserved tombs set in a desert landscape while learning about the ancient people and culture of AlUla. There are exciting tours available to experience Hegra after dark!

Among the natural rock formations, the Elephant Rock in AlUla is a massive sandstone formation in the shape of an elephant which is a favourite spot for travellers to capture its unique beauty at different times of day and in different lighting conditions. The Jabal Alfil is one of the popular attractions among the face rock, arch rock, dancing rocks and Jar rock. These locations are very exciting to visit as they offer different experiences and fun things like camping, tours around the area or stargazing while surrounded by natural beauty and incredible landscapes.

A must-see attraction in AlUla is the Old Town. With nearly 900 houses, 400 shops and 5 town squares, the Old Town of AlUla still contains remnants of some of the original stone and mud brick buildings from thousands of years ago. Visitors can wander through the streets, stopping in at local shops and cafes and taking in the sights and sounds of this ancient city.

In addition to its rich cultural heritage, AlUla is also known for its vibrant arts and cultural exhibitions in the AlJadidah Arts District. This region is home to several art galleries, museums, and performance spaces, and it is quickly becoming a hub for contemporary artists and musicians. In the AlJadidah Arts District, there are several workshops and activities to indulge in. Visitors can also partake in events and festivals that take place in AlUla.

Visit Maraya, a stunning piece of art set in the desert canyon of Ashar Valley. The state-of-the-art structure is covered in 9,740 mirrored panels reflecting AlUla's beauty, making it the largest mirrored building in the world, according to Guinness World Records. Maraya is an excellent example of how AlUla’s modern architecture has been carefully designed to fit seamlessly into the environment.

Musafir.com has curated a wide range of packages for travellers to visit and explore this wonderful destination and experience the rich history, breathtaking natural beauty, and vibrant culture of Saudi Arabia.

Whether you're a history buff, an art lover, or simply someone looking for an unforgettable travel experience or some thrilling activities, AlUla is a destination that should be on your bucket list of places to visit.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.