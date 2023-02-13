Museum of Art & Photography to open its doors to public on February 18

There is a particular work of art at the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) that I am always drawn to for its ability to challenge the way we think. - ‘Venus Reconstructed’, by the remarkable artist, Shanthamani Muddaiah. Every time I visit that piece it offers me a new detail to think about, apart from questioning preconceived notions of female beauty and social attitudes.

My response, like that of so many others, speaks to the inherently powerful and personal relationship we share with art in our lives—from the designs of everyday objects, to the decorative in our homes, to photographs, paintings, spoken or written word, or performances. It’s a relationship that shapes and informs our understanding of our own history and our worldview. Art is the discovery of ourselves, our culture, our heritage, and our place on a global stage. It tells us about where we are from—and gives us clues to where we may be headed to.

As institutions, how do we unlock these stories of wonder and curiosity while nurturing bi-directional relationships with our visitors beyond museum walls? Importantly, how do we keep our museums relevant in today’s interconnected digital world? This problem isn’t unique to India; it is a challenge faced across the world and one where MAP is leading the way forward.

One of our early lessons forms the core of how MAP approaches art in urban spaces today. We realized the critical role of collaboration with schools and communities; for too long art has developed with an elitist tag and it should not remain this way. As custodians of nearly 60,000 works of art that cover paintings, sculpture, photography and pop culture, this is our challenge to meet.

When we curate our exhibits, we place a strong focus on lateral thinking. How do we, for instance, get the youth of today genuinely engaged with an artist or a work of art? How do we leverage the power of digital?

Moving online and investing in digital may have been driven by the pandemic, but the results are here to stay. By taking education online we have been able to reach children who we would not have been able to engage with earlier. Among our outreach programs, ‘Art Sparks’ is a unique video series, created collaboratively by a facilitator from MAP along with a member of the student community. This series aims at fostering innovative thinking and self expression, in addition to learning and thinking with the arts amongst children on a global scale.

Digital has also, not unexpectedly, unlocked our creativity. In the run-up to our opening, we partnered with Accenture to create a 3D persona of the artist MF Husain. It used artificial intelligence to feature a holographic representation of the artist; in conversation with visitors, who can ask him questions about his life and work. The response to this initiative underscores the potential of such projects in the future.

Equally, even as we talk about the role of technology, we cannot ignore the importance of working on the ground and within communities— using art to explore subjects that are relevant to people’s lives. Our program, ‘Mindscapes’ in collaboration with the Wellcome Trust looks at the role art can play in promoting mental wellbeing. As part of this programme artist Indu Antony has created a space for women (Namme Katte) in a locality near her studio where the women of the area can bond with one another and be as creative as they want to be. Many stitch their stories on pieces of cloth, creating visual works of art that are simultaneously deeper explorations of themselves and intimate in a way they have never had a chance to be before.

Groups like these women, or individuals dealing with issues such as dementia or ADHD, are invariably marginalized when it comes to experiencing the richness and diversity of art; we’re working on making that a distant memory. What I especially appreciate about vibrant programs like these is that they completely redefine what it means to ‘visit and stay connected with a museum’.

These approaches speak of a simple truth: art is a right, not a privilege. And we will always look for ways to expand and connect beyond preconceived boundaries—giving a voice to visitors and larger communities.

Join us on the 18th of February 2023 when the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) opens its doors to the public.

(The views expressed are of Kamini Sawhney, Director, MAP, Bengaluru)

