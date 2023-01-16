Mushroom World Group invents ‘Block Calculation’ & ‘Event Circuit’ Formulas

India, 16th January 2023: Mr. Sameer Sagar, Director of Mushroom World Group, invents unique success formulas - ‘Block Calculation’ and ‘Event Circuit’ Formulas. The ‘Block Calculation’ helps the brand identify, analyze, and respond to risk factors that form a part of the life of a business and ‘Event Circuit’ helps the group to evaluate the future possibilities and outcomes that can occur; because Mr. Sameer Sagar knows that everything is a chain reaction to the decisions we take today. Mushroom World Group, a rising conglomerate of companies is preparing for an IPO of its subsidiary, Mushroom World Umbrella Public Limited. Founded in 2008 Mushroom World Group, Mushroom World Group is a shoestring budget by Mr. Vijay Sagar, Mr. Sameer Sagar, and Mr. Shakti Sagar and has witnessed a YoY growth story of 250%.

Crediting the success of Mushroom World Group to the unique formulas, Mr. Sameer Sagar, Director Mushroom World Group shared, “We are pushing the growth curve ahead as the company is preparing for an IPO. The Mushroom World Group has witnessed tremendous growth and has catered to over 1 crore customers with its unique marketing and business strategies, unique marketing campaigns combined with our secret sauce- the in-house tool of block calculation and event circuit calculation for risk mitigation. The formula helps us in effective risk management as an attempting to control, as much as possible, future outcomes by acting proactively rather than re-actively. Therefore, the implementation of the formula offers the potential to reduce both the possibility of a risk occurring and its potential impact.”

Mushroom World Group

“What sets the success story of Mushroom World from the crowd is its people-centric business strategy that reflects in the heavy investments in the health sector, the upcoming education-oriented initiatives, the employee retention policies during the pandemic, and most importantly, the company’s special efforts to incubate and grow novel ideas. We are optimistic about our long-term vision for the brand and we are all set to expand into industries such as real estate, education, finance, green energy, diamonds, winery, and exports.” Mr. Sameer Sagar further added.

With the ever evolving business dynamics, Mushroom World Group firmly believes that its out-of-the-box ‘Block Calculation’ has been a growth catalyst as well as a game changer for the brand. With the implementation of the unconventional formula is its business and operational strategies, Mushroom World Group has been able to curb the risk factors and possibility of losses. Keeping in mind the importance of contingency and unforeseen circumstances, the distinctive approach helps the brand strengthen in presence further.

The Mushroom World group, with its vision to touch lives in every possible way as well as nurture great ideas, has spread its wings in diverse industries. The verticals of the group with maximum growth include Central India’s most trusted rehabilitation centre, KartavyamNashaMukti Kendra and Hospital, Mushroom World FuturetechPvt Ltd, a leading IT company, Mushroom World Films Pvt Ltd, a rising production house, and the natural medicine vertical of the group, Mushroom World Ayurveda and Food Pvt Ltd. Some of the other successful endeavors of the group are Mushroom World Umbrella Public Limited, Blackila Food & Beverage LLP, and Dt. Poonam Sagar’s Nutrition World LLP- an enterprise that, in its services, draws from the expertise of the renowned dietitian Poonam Sagar (Former Apollo Hospital’s Clinical Dietician).

For more information, visit:

https://www.mushroomworldgroup.com/; https://www.mymushroomworld.com/.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.