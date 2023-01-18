Music Producer & Audio Engineer Akash Das Gives a New Spin To Electronic Music

Though he is just 22, Akash Das has achieved all that people working in the music industry aspire to achieve in a couple of decades. He has studied different aspects of music and audio production very closely and has emerged as a very successful music producer, disc jockey and audio engineer. In the recent past, he has released several tracks that have been lapped up in a huge way by his listeners. Now, he is all set to start his musical journey this year with the release of his new single ‘Unity’.

Talking about the much-anticipated single, Akash says, “Unity is a progressive house track featuring a very powerful rendition by an incredible singer. I shall reveal the name of the singer soon. I got an opportunity to collaborate with several interesting people on this single. I worked very hard on it and I am glad it is turning out to be my first release of 2023. In the last 12 months, I spent the majority of my time in my studio creating fresh music. This year, I will be releasing original music at regular intervals.”

Ever since the Jaipur-born musician artist stepped into the music industry, he has been registering his presence through his signature sound. That being said, he has been experimenting all the time and creating new innovations in the space of progressive and electronic music. There was a time in between when he did a lot of work for other musicians and composers as a ghost producer. But now, all his energies would be channelized towards creating original music.

“I have received massive love and relentless support constantly from my listeners. That was one factor that kept me going and gave me the strength to branch out on my own as an independent music composer and producer and offer them the kind of music that will, hopefully, stay with them for a long time. I firmly believe that you need to bring about a shift in your mindset to achieve all the goals you have in your mind. I have been meditating every day and that has helped me greatly in being more focussed about my work and becoming a better artist”, he says.

An international record label signing Akash in 2020 proved to be a major turning point in his work. While he had received a lot of love from India, this global validation played an important role in propelling his career forward. Among other things, Akash is keenly looking forward to collaborate with several artists who have been on his wish list this year. Akash has also written a book on his journey so far which will be released by a leading publishing house very soon.

Akash on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0H8ZlJyYYNaNltuQtDeZnD?si=jmwx58aWSHuv8IlSVQWjxg

Akash on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/akashxofficial.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.