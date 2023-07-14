MusicMaster makes learning music easy from the comfort of your home

Music can be seen as a window to one's soul. It is one of the earliest ways in which we humans started expressing our feelings and emotions. The power of music is tremendous and time and again we have seen the magic of music bringing the world together. Further, in this age of digitization, education has overcome the confines of traditional classrooms and teaching methods. The exponential growth of technology has revolutionised the way of learning. We can see the merging of these two worlds together at MusicMaster..

Established in 2019, MusicMaster is an online live 1 to 1 class, where people from any age group can learn music.Transcending geographical barriers, MusicMaster provides a platform for learning music for people from around the globe. Currently, MusicMaster has students from the USA, UK, Canada, India, Middle East, Australia, Europe and Singapore.

MusicMaster recognizes the power of music and how it can enrich lives and bring joy to people of all backgrounds and aspirations. The company caters to diverse learners, whether they pursue music as a hobby or aspire to become serious musicians. The learning program here at MusicMaster embraces an inclusive approach and successfully caters to individuals of all age groups, fostering a passion for music and providing opportunities for growth and development. According to NG Vijay Anand, Founder & CEO, MusicMaster, “our qualified and professional music teachers ensure a supportive and nurturing environment for students and use a structured curriculum for desired learning outcomes”.

With a roster of over 75+ qualified musicians who serve as instructors and mentors, MusicMaster has so far delivered 38000+ hours of live classes across the globe. The platform provides a wide variety of lessons covering different musical instruments (Guitar, Keyboard, Piano, Flute, Violin, Drums & Ukulele) and singing (Carnatic, Hindustani & Western vocals). Further, MusicMaster also specialises in coaching students for prestigious musical institutions like Rockschool and Trinity College, London.

To get a better insight into the world of music MusicMaster also provides learners with free blogs, which are dedicated to music education. The blogs provide a wealth of general information on diverse musical topics. From articles on music history and influential composers to discussions on music genres and trends, these blogs cover a wide range of subjects that broaden the understanding and appreciation of music. Further MusicMaster publishes new articles, and music blogs and regularly updates their content, ensuring that learners have access to fresh and relevant information. (www.musicmaster.in/blog)

Buying musical instruments, and navigating the process can be overwhelming. To make the process of instrument buying efficient and hassle-free. MusicMaster offers personalised recommendations based on your musical goals, skill level, and budget. One can reach out through Whatsapp wherein they will connect with knowledgeable professionals who are well-versed in different instruments. They will try to understand the specific needs and help in making an informed decision. Further, help in finding an instrument that suits the person's musical aspirations.

The vision of Music Master is to spread the magic of music to as many people as possible and also encourage people to follow their musical dreams. You can get more information about the company at www.musicmaster.in.

