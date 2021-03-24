Must-watch foreign films that will make you feel at home

What do you do when you feel like you have exhausted all the options of mainstream Hollywood and Bollywood movies - from blockbusters and new releases to old favourites? Your search to discover something new and entertaining ends right here at &PrivéHD’s ‘Privé World Box Office’.

From March, one new foreign film is being aired on &PrivéHD every Friday at 9PM. This new title is available for the entire week till Thursday before the next fresh foreign film takes over on Friday. Thus, you can catch a foreign film on any day of the week based on your preference!

Each of the new titles is handpicked from a specially curated list of must-watch titles from around the world and will be aired on the platform for a week.

The content is unique and is intended for movie buffs, who love to watch cinema from across the world. Each of these films will be unique in their own right – they have not seen a theatrical release, and will not be available on any other platforms in the country. During the three-month campaign &PrivéHD will bring in must-watch world cinema choices, right to your living room!

These world-class movies are selected from diverse genres across 10 languages and include romance, action, drama and comedies. They will be aired with subtitles to preserve their original spirit. The USP of these movies is their relatability to the Indian evolved cinema audience. You can ‘Feel at home, no matter the language’, as you watch these films with your entire family.

Here are some of the most entertaining offerings from this unique campaign that impressed us, and which should find their way in to your bucket list!

Taxi 5, French

Taxi 5 is the fifth part of the popular Taxi movie, which became a national sensation in France. This slapstick action comedy takes us on a zip-zap-zoom ride with a top cop who is transferred to Marseilles. He must take down a group of Italian robbers, who drive power Ferraris and track down the infamous white taxi.

Released in 2018, it features a completely different cast from the earlier ones. The French action comedy is directed by the popular Franck Gastambide and its narrative and cinematography are truly legendary.

The Idol, Arabic

Based on a true story, the plot of this movie revolves around a teenage pop sensation Mohammed Assaf (played by Tawfeek Barhom), who travels to Egypt from the Gaza strip to participate in an audition for the television show, Arab Idol.

This 2015 film has the aspirational underdog sentiment, something that finds favour with Indian audiences who loved movies like Secret Superstar and Mary Kom in the recent past.

Padre No Hay Mas Que Uno, Spanish

Padre No Hay Mas Que Uno, or ‘Father There is Only One’ in English, is the quintessential story of almost every Indian household. Javier, a workaholic father who knows nothing about the lives and routine of his five children, lets his wife go on a solo ‘rejuvenation’ holiday. But a clueless dad and five children make for an explosive combination!

Directed by and starring Santiago Segura, this Spanish comedy film was the second-best premiere at the Spanish box office in 2019, raising more than 3 million euros and 6,00,000 spectators. It’s a really fun film.

Love Me If You Dare, French

Childhood besties Julien and Sophie keep playing pranks in an attempt to outdo one another, in this twisted tale of one-upmanship. As the childhood fades away, the pranks become more and more dangerous and the friends realise they are falling for each other.

The craziest French love story, Jeux De’Enfants, or Love Me If You Dare, rings a bell closer home as there are several references to this film in Bollywood flick Befikre starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor.

The Farewell, Mandarin

The Farewell is a true story based on the life of the director Lulu Wang, whose family comes together to say a final goodbye to their dying grandmother without her knowledge.

The poignant and funny drama touches the right chord with Indian viewers as it echoes the sentiment of the big fat Indian family where relationships are sacrosanct and grandparents are precious. The film stars American actor Nora Lum, popularly known as Awkwafina, of Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and The Farewell (2019) fame, for which she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical.

‘Privé World Box Office’ takes us on a journey to explore faraway corners of the world, finding captivating stories along the way, which are closer to us that we would have imagined. &PrivéHD has created a niche for itself as a differentiated channel with an exceptional feed of curated movie content and ‘Privé World Box Office’ is another step forward in that direction.

So, hop aboard on this journey to discover rare and entertaining cinema gems from all over the world exclusively on &PrivéHD! And, ‘Feel at home, no matter the language’ every Friday evening!