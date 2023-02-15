My Author's Hub picks 10 must-read books for New Year, 2023

TOP 10 NEW YEAR READS 2023

While you are gearing up to be consistent with your new resolutions to enhance your vocabulary, understand writing from an author's point of view, or engage in self-reflection, we have curated a list of the top 10 new year's reads for you in 2023. We feel that reading must be inculcated as a habit this new year. Reading books doesn't only polish your mind; it opens it up to diverse perspectives.

As a result, My Authors Hub, A unit of FanatiXx, has compiled a list of the top ten New Year’s reads for your 2023 to-be reads. If you are a student struggling to build your life amidst those competitive exams, we recommend reading "One Step Short to the Moon..." IIT Vs LOVE. It is a story of a determined competitive exam aspirant who truly loved and lost on the way to his ultimate dream. It is dedicated to everyone who gave their best and yet could not achieve their dream, by author Pratik Shelke. He is an MBA aspirant, perspicacious, calm, and helpful, and he speaks right from his heart.

When it comes to matters of the heart, romance, and finding relatable feelings and solutions to your problems, we have Hormone Hijack: A Love Story by Molika Garg.This is her debut book, love story of Kavita centered around how love happens at unexpected times and how one can grow beyond their rigid boundaries by making the right choices. It is a love story of Kavita whose journey of perplexed emotions made her grow beyond her own set boundaries as she learnt to make bold choices.

Another romance author on the board is Dr. Lora Lipsa. She is kind, brave, caring, honest, and genuine; she has co-authored many books, among which she wrote "I Am Love" that explores the journey and makes you delve into some dull and some bright days, where love in every form is unvarying.

In same category, we have "2 AM AND YOU." by author Ashish Baradia, who is a successful entrepreneur, his book takes you through a wide range of emotions, from love to finding your own place in life, experience your story reflecting as changing phases of the moon. It is a perfect blend of love, faith, peace, magic, and hope. This book is the voice of my heart penned in words It is a soulful book on your excellent read.

Similarly, we have a sincere, creative, and empathic Banani Das Chaudhary, author of "A Part of Mine," that takes you on a beautiful mental, emotional, and spiritual journey through her writing curated to touch the consciousness of hearts to fill with an essence of contemplation unto their being about a slice of themselves, the phenomenon of life and or just delving to enrich their consciousness creative expression via poetry.

To comprehend how parents, brothers, and sisters treat their real daughters and sister. Gradually, she started thinking of many things behind her troubles, hatred, isolation, and incomprehensible things, Mohini Sinsinwar, an author and a publisher, penned down her emotions in the book "GIRL BEHIND THE DARK."



In a similar category with a twist, an amiable marketing manager and author, Amrita Purkayastha, discusses personal anecdotes, moving stories and hard data, the book uncovers the invisibly seeped patriarchy from the intimate corners of our minds and refreshes the need for feminism in our everyday lives, through her book "Everyday Revolution: Finding clarity, conviction, and joy with Feminism." With candid,

The book "Dusk and Dawn" authored by Nupur Sinha, who is a management consultant by dawn and a passionate, versatile, and creative person by dusk. Her book allows us to go through life through the lenses of a girl, Reema Patel, who is an ambitious, and looking for creating her identity. Amidst family turbulence, she leaves but has to face a pandemic-struck new world alone. She has to face dire consequences of moving away from her covid-stricken mother.

Ankush Sam Thorpe is an operations officer, a bibliophile, and a traveler by heart. He wrote "The Eternal Gene and Other Tales of Malaise," which takes you through mystery, sci-fi, and thriller fiction in the most interesting way. How do we know that we are living in actual reality? Can we trust our memories? What would happen if a rare mutation halt ageing in a man? All these questions, and many more, are answered through six superbly crafted stories penned by the author.

Last but not least, we have an action-thriller, the best work of fantasy fiction, in our top 10 New Year reads of 2023 that will teleport you into another reality by author Aaditya Sengupta Dhar, author of "Legend of the Broken Blade." Where the races of the world of Woras unite in a quest to reclaim the mysterious Chest of Doom before the dark forces of Akhutzai get to it. With their world in peril, an unlikely hero emerges, a hero who will become a legend.

So, to conclude the list, My Authors Hub, a unit of FanatiXx has covered all the genres, ranging from abstract to self-help. Whether you are a beginner or a voracious reader, we have got you covered with the aforementioned books. Team My Authors' Hub highly appreciates these authors' commendable work.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.