My Honor and I take over Christmas

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 16:30 IST

It’s that time of the year when there is festivity and celebration all around - it’s almost year-end. Fairy lights, baubles, X-mas trees and Santa figurines have taken over markets, malls and eateries in town. It’s the perfect time to click those amazing photos and enjoy with friends and family.

Never did Preeta Ganguli, a mental health professional, imagine that this Christmas season would be her best one, and she gives all the credit to her Honor 20i. “It’s been a few months since I purchased this phone, and I must say this has turned out to be my favourite. I am someone who loves capturing festive moments, and this year Christmas has been great. Thanks to the quality of the camera, my pictures come out really clear and defined. There are so many people who are going gaga over my pictures on social media,” she says.

The moment you hear of Honor smartphones, you know you’re in for a superb imaging experience. This time again, the Honor 20i proves its mettle and comes with a powerful triple-camera module on the back - there’s a 24MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. In addition, the smartphone comes with a brilliant 32MP selfie camera.

The Honor 20i smartphone comes with a brilliant 32MP selfie camera. ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“I am someone who loves to take selfies, and this phone always makes sure the results are brilliant. I have been going out a lot with my friends this season and our selfies are to die for. I am thrilled to celebrate Christmas with my Honor 20i,” says Alka Brahma, a PR professional.

With the rear camera module, you can click the best shots with minimal shutter lag. What’s more, the phone comes with an ultra-wide lens, so you can have as many objects in the frame with much ease. The AI-enabled camera is by far one of the best - it can recognise over 500 scenes in 22 categories, and automatically picks the best settings for a perfect shot. If you love stepping out at night, fret not - the dedicated night mode will turn out to be your best friend.

Apart from the pictures, you can also record high-quality videos at a maximum resolution of 1080p at 60fps.

The Honor 20i boasts a stunning triple camera, brilliant design and a ton of amazing features. Available in striking Phantom Blue and Midnight Black colour options, these stylish smartphones come at an affordable price!

Powered by a Kirin 710 system-on-chip, the Honor 20i comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, and is expandable up to 512GB so that you never run out of memory. Besides, the smartphone boots the Android operating system-based EMUI 9.0.1 user interface for seamless and smooth operation.

The smartphone also packs in 3,400mAh of power, which can easily last you for more than a day (speaking of normal usage). In addition, it supports 10W fast-charging, so you can expect your phone to go from 0 to 100 in about two hours.

“During this time of the year, my phone usage increases - either I take photos or videos, or play games when I am home. The best part is the battery doesn’t run out - I can do so much without any worry. I do not have to carry a power bank with me now, which I would do previously,” says Shivesh Saklani, an IT professional.

The Honor 20i is also turbo-charged by the revolutionary graphics processing acceleration technology, the GPU Turbo on HONOR 20i that dramatically improves the efficiency of graphics progressing, and delivers a smooth, full-frame gaming experience. You can now happily play PUBG and other heavy games on your phone for hours without any lag.

In a nutshell, Honor 20i is a great smartphone if you’re looking for brilliant features on a budget. - so, let the fun and festivity double this Christmas!