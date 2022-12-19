Artist Roopinder Kaur Sandhu’s exhibition titled My Legacy & My Colours opens this week at Bikaner House, New Delhi. The exhibition will be on view for a week, from 15th December to 21st December.

Commemorating Eighty-Three years of Roopinder Kaur Sandhu - who has touched many lives with her colour, forms and the tenderness of her brush, this exhibition presents more than thirty works from the artist including oils on canvas, photographs and text that share the artist’s treasured memories through the course of her extraordinary life. This exhibition also showcases her oeuvres into seasons: Winter, Spring, Summer and Autumn. It is an ode to the artist’s life captured through the lenses of how the passing seasons are a metaphor for the changes in our lives.

White Oak

A Filly & her Mare

Her art expresses a love of beauty and the seasons, a world perceived like a jewel discovered beneath a layer of seemingly conventional appearances.

Born in a wealthy family, her creative talents took root early. Her parents encouraged and cultivated her genius, and her talents soared after her marriage.

Winter's Kiss • 20 inches x 16 inches

Left to Right - Nicollo G. Torre, Sonia Sandhu Torre, Saba Rajkotia

Her discerning eye was a gift she passed onto both her children who’ve remained avid collectors and supporters of the arts. Sonia nee Satnam, is a successful photographer, independent movie producer in Hollywood; and her brother Roopakh Sharma are both celebrated for their stalwart support for various causes.

Sonia’s husband Nicolo G. Torres is great-great grandson of the founder of Wells Fargo Bank, one of America’s foremost financial institutions.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.