MyChoize Unveils Exciting New Brand Identity for Thrilling Road Trips

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: MyChoize, a self-drive car rental company in India, has recently updated its services and website to upgrade the overall customer experience. The company's rebranding efforts have resulted in a refreshed and updated visual identity that aims to communicate the brand's focus on innovation and adventure.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers an enhanced experience with our updated services and website," said Mr. Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director & CEO of ORIX India. “Our remodeled website and services reflect our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We understand that our customers' travel requirements may vary, and we aim to make their journey as comfortable and convenient as possible.”

A Fresh Look for an Exciting Journey

MyChoize, the leading car rental provider in India and a part of ORIX, has unveiled its new visual identity, reflecting the parent company's theme of white and blue. The company's new logo, now featuring "MyChoize Car Rentals," signifies its expansion beyond self-drive options, they also plan to provide premium intercity chauffeur car rental services in future, guaranteeing a bouquet of car rental options for all its customers.

MyChoize: Driving towards a new horizon.

ORIX India, which is India's largest corporate car rental company, has positioned MyChoize as its D2C arm to offer chauffeur car rentals and reach a wider customer base. MyChoize is also in the process of integrating with top online travel aggregators to allow customers to conveniently plan and book their entire trip in one place, creating a seamless travel experience. MyChoize will soon offer electric cars on subscriptions across 7 cities. The all-inclusive short-term flexible packages are ideal for sustainability enthusiasts and young professionals who are yet to figure out whether EV’s would fit their lifestyles.

About MyChoize

MyChoize, established in 2016, is a subsidiary of ORIX India and a leading car rental company that allows customers to rent cars on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. MyChoize provides a variety of cars to choose from, ranging from hatchbacks to sedans and SUVs. Customers can choose from flexible rental periods, ranging from a few days to weeks or subscription-based monthly rental options for longer periods. Car subscriptions start at INR 700/day and offer insurance and maintenance, including rentals, with the flexibility to extend, return or upgrade cars every month, home delivered within 4 hours.

ORIX India, incorporated in 1995, is a 100% subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan. ORIX has made its mark in the Indian market by providing innovative leasing and transportation solutions to its clients. It is India’s largest Leasing company, Institutional car buyer and Corporate Car Rental Company. It is also India’s 2nd largest Employee Transportation Company. Through ElectRIX, the company has made great strides to build the largest shared mobility platform for electric vehicles in India. They also help SMEs with business expansion and debt consolidation with attractive loans against property terms. For more details, visit www.orixindia.com

Contact Information:

Name: Mr. Sagar Sawant

Title: Assistant Vice President, Marketing

Email: Sagar.Sawant@ORIXIndia.com

