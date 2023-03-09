MySilkLove sells handcrafted sarees that showcase India's strong weaving traditions

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: MySilkLove believes in bringing out your own voice and indulging in fine craftsmanship as you embark on this journey of selecting a perfect six-yarder for yourself and your loved ones. MySilkLove being one of India’s finest saree brands, is highly rated for handcrafted, contemporary and unique sarees. The brand has been offering a varied range of sarees for different occasions to customers across the globe. Their sarees reflect intricacy, modernity, artistry, and supreme craftsmanship.

MySilkLove has been working with weavers across the country; they bring their clients an array of exclusive designs and refined weaves curated on desirable fabrics. The brand has been much talked about by celebrities as well and has served its products to Kalki Koelchin, Hema Malini, Sunita Gowarikar, Sonali Kulkarni, Chahat Khanna, Pooja Banerjee, Deepti Bhatnagar, Prarthana BehereAastha Chaudhary, Kanika Maheshwari and many Indian Politicians and numerous other celebrities as well.

Priyanka Ghule Katkar started MySilkLove, an online portal for handcrafted silk sarees, in August 2020, with a desire to improve the livelihood of weavers and artisans.

The target audience of MySilkLove comprises women who love slow fashion, handloom, and handmade products but are unable to find the right platform to buy due to a lack of trust and traceability. They aim to redefine fashion while changing the lives of artisans.

MySilkLove has also worked hard to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction through timely deliveries, enhanced quality and contemporary touch to ancient clothing saree. With a vision to become India’s one-stop destination for ethnic shopping, providing the highest quality products from the different parts of India, MySilkLove has become a synonym for online saree shopping, delivering across any part of the world.

Priyanka Ghule Katkar, Founder, MySilkLove has prior experience working with logistics startup XpressBees before starting MySilkLove that has helped her figure out entire e-commerce operations, and we were operational with 50 weavers within 1 month of launch.

Her husband, Mr Vinayak Katkar, runs a digital marketing company and helped her further to get the marketing function right. During Priyanka’s visit to Tamilnadu, where Kanjivaram sarees are made, she was impressed with the quality and finish of the products and the effort these weavers have to take to make a single saree. When I spoke to them, I got an idea about their earnings, and it was not great for anyone for the effort and skill they possessed. They were spending almost 10 days making a single saree and, in return, would get a paltry sum. Considering these gaps, I thought of starting a platform to connect India’s artisans. Saree weavers can get the opportunity to showcase their art; they are not bothered about anything but crafting good quality products. Rest everything is taken care of by our team, right from photo shoots, merchandising, and picking the product to delivering it to the end customer.

According to Priyanka Ghule Katkar, Founder, MySilkLove,“ I started the business in 2020 with a capital of Rs. 1,00,000/- with my personal savings, and Today we’ve more than 2000 weavers associated from different parts of India, and we’re selling 1500 plus products per month. Since then, we have been growing 15% month on month since inception. We are looking to close this financial year at Rs.6 Cr. Today we work with more than 1000 weavers from Banaras (Uttar Pradesh), Bagalkot (Karnataka), Yeola (Maharashtra), and Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) and source the best silk sarees,”

MySilkLove has served more than 30000 customers till now since inception and has fulfilled 35000+ orders. Recently we have launched traditional Salwar Suits, Lehengas, and customized blouse stitching. They are also planning to offer more options on women's wear, like Kurtis, stoles and other designer clothing, to become a one-stop destination for all ethnic women's clothing needs.

The best-selling products on their websites are Kanjivarams (60%), Banarasis (20%), and the remaining 20% are Paithani and Patola. MySilkLove designs and sources handcrafted products from more than 2000 local artisans in India. They are helping to improve the livelihood of weavers and artisans and shape future generations by preserving the rich craft, and they can give better education to their children.

