Naari Farms- A Green Initiative Lead by Dynamic Richa Mehta!!

As Smt. Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India, and women's role in Indian society as emerging leaders has been reinforced. Today's women have realized their self-worth. They are determining their own choices and influencing social change for themselves.

Now, women's role is not only confined to their homes or any industry but in every sphere of life. Even the industries which were earlier considered to be male dominant, like Real Estate. It's interesting to see how women aspire to build their future fortune and broaden their investment horizons through real estate.

North India-based ace real estate name dealing in luxury Farmhouse Communities & Agricultural Land - Ram Rattan, been experiencing this phenomenon lately. Headed by its dynamic leader Mr. Vijay Chaudhary, Ram Rattan has witnessed considerable contributions by women in investment. More and more single women, professionals, and entrepreneurs are now taking an interest in real estate and changing their fortunes.

One such story is of dynamic Ms. Richa Mehta. A model, actress and entrepreneur, Ms. Richa is now the face of today's women's aspirations in the Ram Rattan Family. According to Ms. Richa Mehta, the thought of women changed completely after the pandemic. They are now looking forward to good, long-term investments that can give good returns in the future and enrich their present life with peace of mind and a luxurious lifestyle. Hence, they do not hesitate to invest in lands. Since Ram Rattan has unrivalled experience and expertise in Farmhouse and Agricultural Land, it has become the first choice for today's women who also find the company's ethics and work many notches up than the industry. Ms. Richa Mehta is thankful to all the new-age women for trusting Ram Rattan.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.