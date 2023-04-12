Nanavati School - Educating Hearts & Minds

NANAVATI SCHOOL is a well-known institution that has established itself in about 7 decades in education. With its innovative teaching methods, state-of-the-art facilities, and highly qualified staff, NANAVATI SCHOOL has become a role model in the educational sector.

A) SCHOOL VISION: EMPOWERING THE FUTURE!

Nanavati School consistently strives to be an excellent learning organization that provides holistic developments of all students in a supportive and committed learning environment preparing them for life.

We are committed to provide educational excellence to all, by opening up a wide array of opportunities for the development of multidimensional personality of each student, irrespective of gender, capabilities or economic background. The school works to empower students to lead productive and fulfilling lives as lifelong learners and disciplined responsible citizens with a high civic sense.

There is also a complete awareness of global issues, based on values that recognize their own culture, the culture of the host country, and the new culture of globalization. Lastly, it is a school that constantly raises the bar in all fields of student’s activity, so that students feel constantly encouraged, inspired and challenged while teachers are equipped with the requisite skills to be effective facilitators in the classrooms.

B) SCHOOL MISSION:

Learning With Sustainable Development.

To Develop Collective Intelligence.

School is committed to delivering inclusive education such as environmental preservation & empathy for the differently abled, that is truly student centred. Each student is encouraged to develop and extend their intellectual and creative horizons to enhance their holistic growth. We are sincerely committed to education and supporting an emerging generation who will demonstrate global perspective and be positive contributors to all communities.

The school is a Gandhian- Based Institution and the Trustees & Management endeavour to engage the whole school community in a review process that results in statements which is more accurately reflects the community’s needs and ensures consistency with the school’s beliefs about desired learner outcomes and the resulting instructional programmes offered.

C) QUALITY ASSURANCE:

The Management Body ensures timely feedback and review on periodic update submitted by Head of School in line with the achievements of set targets in:

Academic and educational outcomes

Students and parents’ satisfaction

Regulatory compliance

Performance Management

D) ICSE CURRICULUM: An Education for Life

The school offers a curriculum with its main elements taken from the well-known ICSE Curriculum which is recognised worldwide for its high standards and outcomes. Its recognition allows for transferability and access to universities and colleges around the world. Our students will have the opportunities and colleges across the world.

Curriculum Design

The school offers a range of subjects as per the ICSE Council guidelines. The range of subjects also caters to the specific and statutory requirements of the India and its vision.

The next immediate action of the school is opening classes 11 & 12 (ISC section)

E) STEAM:

The school believes that STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) integration is crucial in K-12 education. Using art as a tool to teach students about the STEAM subjects, ensures whole brain learning is an important part of our curriculum. with STEAM interwoven in the Curriculum. It helps us raise the next generation of creative thinkers, innovators and multifaceted individuals.

Our Visionaries and Trustees, The Nanavati family, aspires to promote education and create ‘Quality Human Beings’ who will comprehend the need for science & technology amalgamated with compassion. There is a timely and urgent need of human behaviour which is contagious enough to inculcate and curate ‘The Value of Values’

Visit School: Vallabhbhai Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai 400056

Or visit our website: www.nanavatischool.org

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.