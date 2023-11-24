Narang Privado: The Ultimate Urban Retreat in the Heart of Thane

Nestled in the heart of Thane, just off Pokhran Road-1, Narang Privado effortlessly blends luxury and sustainability. Spanning across a sprawling 6.2-acre area, this exclusive gated residential community creates an urban haven of peace, beauty, and tranquility. Resembling a resort in its design, Narang Privado guarantees an escape to a different realm with its expansive themed landscapes, over 30 lavish amenities, and opulent 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments housed in towers that seem to touch the sky. Merely minutes away from the stunning Upvan Lake, the Eastern Express Highway, as well as renowned malls, schools, and hospitals, it offers an ideal mix of connectivity, picturesque vistas, ample green spaces, and a touch of allure.

Luxury Embraced by Privacy

From the arrangement of the living spaces to the architectural design, privacy is intricately integrated into every aspect of Privado.

Privado, drawing inspiration from the Spanish word for privacy, extends its commitment beyond its name—every detail of Narang Privado is crafted with privacy as a top priority. From the arrangement of the living spaces to the architectural design, privacy is intricately integrated into every aspect of Privado. The layout emphasizes privacy by ensuring that living areas are not immediately visible from the apartment entrance, utility spaces are cleverly concealed, and service personnel have their own separate entry and elevators to minimize any disruptions to the residents' tranquility.

Welcome Home in Style

Stepping into Narang Privado feels like arriving at a top-tier resort. The driveway, adorned with tropical trees, is generously spacious and wide. Designed to be discreetly separate from the main driveway, individual drop-off points and tower lobbies add to the resort-like ambiance. Towering at nearly 45 feet, the lobbies exude a sense of grandeur and vastness, offering a tropical welcome that soothes the senses and evokes a feeling of home, even before stepping inside. Car parking podiums are strategically tucked away from sight, enhancing the overall aesthetic.

Scenic Landscapes and Abundant Amenities

Traversing the pathway to the podium, one encounters a themed landscaping setup—a lush tropical forest adorning the second podium top.

Traversing the pathway to the podium, one encounters a themed landscaping setup—a lush tropical forest adorning the second podium top. The engineering marvel of creating a canopy of large trees involves a five-foot-deep mud pit, enabling these trees to thrive and reach remarkable heights. Among the unique amenities, the forest walk provides a trail amidst dense vegetation. Spanning over 33,000 sq ft, two clubhouses offer fitness amenities, a beach volleyball court, and a versatile studio, all set amidst private surroundings. The swimming pools resemble oasis havens, enveloped by verdant greenery and complemented by a café. The banquet halls, accommodating maximum visitors, are intentionally separated from the main clubhouse to ensure other residents can enjoy amenities undisturbed.

Luxurious Apartments

Each apartment is thoughtfully designed to maintain complete privacy, with no two units facing each other.

The apartments within Narang Privado boast expansiveness, with floor-to-floor heights of 10.5 feet, optimized carpet area, sit-out decks, and stunning panoramic views of Yeoor Hills. Each apartment is thoughtfully designed to maintain complete privacy, with no two units facing each other. Expansive windows invite the splendor of the outdoors indoors. Ranging from 2 BHKs starting at 737 sq. ft. to 4 BHKs sized at 1616 sq. ft., these spacious living spaces cater to various preferences and needs.

Embracing Nature

Narang Privado stands as an IGBC Gold Category pre-certified project, harmoniously blending carefully curated green spaces into its design. Following the Narang Realty tradition, key features essential for green building certification, such as electricity and water conservation, optimal use of natural sunlight, and ventilation, are integral parts of Narang Privado's design ethos from its inception.

Collaborating with Experts

Principal Architect Kiran Kapadia of Kapadia and Associates spearheads the design of Narang Privado, complemented by landscape design from the globally acclaimed Sherman Stave of STXLA. Interior design is curated by Shahrook Mehta of MeDesA. Employing cutting-edge construction technology and practices, Narang Privado stands tall as a lasting architectural marvel. The seamless fusion of thoughtful design, breathtaking views, and contemporary amenities culminates in the creation of an ideal living space in one of Thane's rapidly burgeoning areas.

Narang Realty Overview

Narang Realty is delighted to have provided homes for more than 2,500 families across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The group's impressive portfolio comprises landmark projects like Garden Estate, Garden Enclave, Courtyard, and their newest upscale venture, Asteria, located in Thane's prestigious areas. Additionally, Narang Realty has successfully completed exceptional projects like Windsor Grande Residences, recognized as one of the city's premier residential addresses. Windsor, Windsor House, and Windsor Corporate Park stand as cutting-edge commercial assets hosting several Fortune 500 companies.

