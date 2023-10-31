NAREDCO Maharashtra Sets The Stage For India's Largest Real Estate Property Expo, 'HOMETHON'

DIWALI FESTIVITIES TO CONTINUE AT 'HOMETHON 2023'

● Event to take place at JIO WORLD CONVENTION CENTRE in BKC, MUMBAI

● 150+ Developers set to participate in the second edition of this epic event

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

● Top developers and leading housing finance companies from Maharashtra to meet under one roof

● Previous year's phenomenal turnout enthuses' huge developer presence at this expo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra is all set to host the second edition of HOMETHON Property Expo 2023, India's largest real estate property expo at the JIO World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai from November 24 to 26, 2023. The inaugural HOMETHON Expo held last year received phenomenal success and this year's expo is seeing an even larger developer presence.

The HOMETHON Expo 2023 will showcase over 500 top notch projects from Maharashtra's leading developers. Home buyers will get to choose from an array of properties across segments; be it affordable or luxury housing. These include properties from across Mumbai and MMR as well as Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Raigad, Mira Road, Vasai, Virar etc. In addition, properties from Pune, Nashik and Nagpur along with second home projects and plotted schemes will also be on display.

Leading housing finance companies have attractive home loan offers awaiting home buyers. The three day property extravagance will showcase premium real estate brands from across the state.

Property prices on offer will range from Rs. 20 lakhs to 15 crores, presenting home buyers a plethora of home buying options to choose from, thus ensuring that they fulfill their dream of owning their desired home. Further facilitating this process, developers on their part are coming up with sweeteners like No stamp duty and no registration charges, No GST, No processing fee, spot benefits and other festive offer benefits.

Commenting on the HOMETHON Property Expo, Mr. Sandeep Runwal, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, says, “This property exhibition is here at an appropriate time, just a week after Diwali, where home buyer sentiments are at an all time high; further driving housing demand. This expo will further boost home sales as most developers are offering attractive discounts and Diwali offers specially curated for this event. Home buyers should take advantage of all these offerings and take that important decision of buying their dream home at HOMETHON Property Expo 2023.”

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO says, “The housing market is buoyant with high expectations from home buyers given better job stability, increase in disposable income and aspiration levels on the rise. Taking all these factors together along with the festive cheer, this property exhibition promises to fulfill home buyers long cherished desire of owning a home.”

Mr. Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO says, “NAREDCO Maharashtra is committed to fostering an ecosystem of trust, transparency and innovation which has significantly improved home buyer sentiments. HOMETHON Property Expo 2023 is a perfect platform for developers to showcase their premium projects to home buyers at special discounted rates.”

Mr. Abhay Chandak, Secretary, NAREDCO Maharashtra says, “This property expo will act as a catalyst for the rise in housing demand. Bringing developers, home buyers and all stakeholders under one roof will ensure smooth operations in the home buying process.”

The venue of HOMETHON Property Expo 2023 will also include a business lounge and networking centers where attendees can interact with industry veterans and stalwarts. To ease the commute, transportation from key locations in Mumbai to the exhibition venue will be made available. For the visitors, there will be no parking charges and they will get ample of opportunities to win lucky draw prizes

Prominent developers who are slated to participate in this event include Hiranandani Group, Godrej Properties, K Raheja Corp, Piramal Realty, L&T Realty, Birla Real Estate, Shapoorji Pallonji, Adani, Runwal Group, Tata Housing, Prescon, Raunak Group, The Wadhwa Group, Chandak Group, Ekta World, Kanakia, Arkade, Dynamix, Transcon, and many others. Housing Finance Companies like ICICI Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Aditya Birla Housing Finance, among others, to help facilitate home loans at the event.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!