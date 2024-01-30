National Excellence Awards 2024 Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Productions LLP organized the National Excellence Awards 2024 on 27th Jan, 2024 to felicitate brilliant minds for their exemplary dedication and resilience that has transformed healthcare, education, NGO, entertainment, and business sectors. Many reputed keynote speakers illuminated the conference with their words of wisdom, including PRIYANKA SINGH (Director - AyoniZ Global & Semillero International Pre-School, Mr. DEEPAK SHARMA (Founder & President of Deeproserves), SUDEEP CHERIYAN (Director of Corporate Relations, CMS College Kottayam Former Sales Director WCF Dubai), APARUPA GUPTA (HOD Learning and Development AyoniZ Global and Director Le Magical Voyage)

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognized the above-and-beyond efforts of innovators through the National Excellence Awards 2024. National Excellence Awards 2024 is a token of appreciation for the unwavering contribution and commendable achievements. The event focused on making a positive impact by bringing together accomplished personalities for their outstanding initiatives in different fields.

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Productions LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as healthcare, NGOs, manufacturing, business, entertainment, education, and many more. The company was established back in the year 2019, March by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo Bobby.

The mission of Kiteskraft Productions LLP is to bring together professionals across the country to share their expertise and experience. It aims to provide a medium to network with experts and changemakers to achieve high standards of excellence through collaboration. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, and MSME, and got recognition from the Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Team Kiteskraft Production on the behalf of National Excellence Awards congratulates the meritorious recipients of the award and wishes them success in their upcoming ventures.

National Excellence Awards 2024 Winner List

Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao - Best Educationist of the Year as Ambassador of World Human Rights Protection Commission and Facebook Super Editor

Mr. Ashutosh Bhushan - Best International Debater of the Year

Blue Bright Energy India Pvt Ltd ( Dr. ULAGAMANI EDADI ) - Multiple Business of the Year

Mr. Shish Pal ( SP SINGH ) - Entrepreneur, AI Business & Filmography of the Year

Mr. Kailash Purkait, Art & Craft, Painter ( ADARSHA ART CENTRE ) - Best Artist & Painter Award at International Stage

Dr. Sandip Gun - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

Mr. Dilipkumar Ishvarlal Joshi - Best Teaching Award

Dr. C M Rao ( Ananda's Seva Sadana Trust ) - Outstanding Patient Care Award ( Health Care Sector )

Mrs. Shilpa Kotla ( Eurokids ) - Best Service Provider in Education

Dr. Kinnor Das - Healthcare Research & Publications Award

Realtech Scientronix Systems ( Mr. Atul Goyal ) - Customer Service Excellence Award

Dr. Ravi Kumar Mathur - Award for Excellence in Research

Dr. Arvind Tiwari – Lifetime Achievement Award for the Best Social Change Entrepreneur

Dr. S K Kalam - Adult Literacy Excellence of the Year

Dr. Chinu Kishor Agarwal - Mental Health Services Award

Dr. Sudhir Joshi - Healthcare Leadership Award through AYUSH Services

Brahmanand Tiwari - Best Teacher of the Year

Dr. Payal Gaurav Mehta, from Faculty of Law, GLS University - Best Service Provider in Linguistic Education

Dr. Mohan Raj V - National Excellence in Research

Nishtha Gupta ( Bureau Veritas ) - Sustainability Leader of the Year

Ms. Anubha Goyal - Best Principal of the Year Award

International Delhi Public School, Cherukupalli - Best Pre School of the Year Award

Dr. PRADEEP DEVENDRA GAIKWAD - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Rajnikant Raghavaji Bhai Patel, FABRICATION & AGRICULTURE RAJNIKANT R. DHEDHI - Best Agriculture Fabrication of the Year

Dr. JAI PRAKASH SHARMA - Social Activist of the Year

JITESH NAGOBA BANOT ( BANOT ELECTRICALS AND ENGINEERS ) - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year

Dr. Parul Joshi - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

KIDS I. T. WORLD GROUP OF SCHOOLS - Best School of the Year Award

Dr. Mohan Rao Nethala - Best Teaching Award

Prof. Ramakrishna Shenoi - Healthcare Leadership Award

Durraj Shamim Kamankar - Most Innovative Architecture Design for Warehousing

Dr. SHAMBHAVI DAS - Research and Innovation Award

Dr. Yashwanth. M. K - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Ratan Group Foundation of Trust - Best Commercial Project

Dharmesh Joshi - Best Astrologer of the Year

Prof. Nizamuddin Khan - Best Professor of the Year

Prof. Dr. Moushumi Datta - Best Professor of the Year

Digital Poonam - Top Digital Marketing Coach and Mentor in India

Nandaniya Jagmal M - Best Principal of the Year

Dr. Reena Jain - Mental Health Services Award

Rajasree Chowdhury - Excellence in Social Science Teaching

Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary - Best Innovator of the Year

Kids Kingdom Preschool ( Dr. Mubeena ) - Best Pre School of the Year 2023

Dr. Sudhanshu Shekhar - Excellence in Ground Water Management

Dr. Prashant Prakashrao Pangrikar - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. K. Udhay Kumar - Teaching Excellence Award

Dr. Ranjeet Bhanudas Pagore - Award for Excellence in Research

Dr. Shantaram Pandurang Karande - NATIONAL QUALITY AWARD

M. Sumanth Bhargav - Top 10 Principal of the Year

Mr. Nishith Kumar Sinha - Outstanding Achievement of the Year Award

V. Lalrinmawia, Govt. JNM Model M/S. Lungle - Dynamic Headmaster of the Year

Dr. Sangramsinh Ramrao Mali - Youth Global Peace Iconic Award

Toddler Town Preschool and Daycare - Best Stand alone Preschool Education

Mr. Sawan Kumar Goyal - National Quality & Customer Service Excellence Award

Dr. Swati Bijawat - Young Professor of the Year

Sipra Narula - Humanitarian Award

Dr. SP Singh - Award for Pediatric Health and Awareness Work in Rural Areas

Dr. Sanjana Sharma Marwaha - Young Professor of the Year

Dr. Anil Kumar T - Best Urology Doctor of the Year

Dr. Raaj Gulati - Technology for Social Good Award

Mr. Suresh Kumar - Best Service Provider in Education

Ms. Jyoti Ramesh Gaikwad - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Mr. Deepak Singh - Best Teaching Award

Dr. Partha Narayan Joardar - Lifetime Achievement Award

Prof. Subramanian . S - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Mr. Shridhar C. Katkar - Humanitarian and Service Award

Ms. Priti Shrimal - Lifetime Achievement as an Educator

Agrim Housing Finance Pvt Ltd - Technology Based Startup of the Year

Mr. Satish B Mahajan - Management Education & Mentoring of the Year

Dr. Priyadarshini Mishra - Healthcare Research and Publication Award

Mr. Abdul Razaque Bashasaheb Korbu - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Mr. Deepak Kumar Garg - Top 10 Professors of the Year Award

Dr. Kuttimarks. M. S - Award for Excellence in Research

Mr. Naseerudheen K ( Hizmet Movement ) - Best Service Provider in Education

Veritas Sainik School (Mr. Baddala Srikar Reddy) - Best Residential School of the Year Award

Dr. Aditee Kashikar - Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Reshama Mahamadrafik Shaikh - Award for Contribution at International Stage

Dr. Vishaka Sanjay Kamble - Award for Contribution to Education Community at International Stage

Dr. Dnyaneshwar G Battalwar, Environment Management - Best Business Services Environment Management

Dr. Rakesh Joshi - Award for Contribution to the Healthcare Sector

Dr. Rahul Kumar - Best Dentist of the Year

Dr. Mukesh Patel - Innovation in Healthcare

Mr. Sanjay Tulshiramji Chapke - Emerging Social Work Leader

Mr. Suresh T Shetty - Health and Wellness Advocacy Award

Gummakonda Prashanth Reddy - Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award

MSP EDUPARK ( Mr. Anup Parali ) - Education Startup of the Year

Mr. Sachin Baban Sawale - Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Sudha Chakrabarti - Top 10 Teachers Award

Ms. Anita Balakrishnan - Top 10 Vice Principals of the Year

Restaurant: Downtown Village ( Mr. Rahul Sharma ) - Best Restaurant of the Year

Janani Selvaraj - Award for Excellence in Research

Neetu Chaudhary - Best Service Provider in Education ( The Samarth School )

Dr. Suresh Kanna Subramaniam - Healthcare Research & Publications Award

Simmi Tuition Centre - Best Coaching Institute of the Year

Mr. Samir Chandra - Healthcare Leadership Award

Mr. Vinayak Manmode ( North Architects ) - Interior Design & Execution of the Year

Dr. Sandeep Singh - Humanitarian and Service Award

Dr. Nitin D. Pagar - Award for Excellence in Research

Dr. Debaprasad Sarkar - Best Economics Professor of the Year

Adv. Seemantini Noolkar - Writer of the Year

Mr. Albino Sigo - Rising Star of the Year in Food and Beverage

VJSMR ODIGOS TECHNOLOGIES PVT.LTD. - INNOVATIVE STARTUP OF THE YEAR

Mrs. Akshaya Lalith Soundar - Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Mr. Vijayakumar Ghanta ( VK's Voice ) - Best Tech and Reviews Channel

Karishma Mavani - Excellence in Contribution to Nation Building through CA Profession

Advick AgVenture Private Limited, Ahmedabad - Innovative Startup of the Year

Mr. Nirankar Rastogi - Best Professor of the Year

Dr. NISANTH THULASIADAS MADHAVAN - Environmental Stewardship Award

Mr. Bibhu Charan Sethy - Leadership & Innovation Award

Creative World Info-tech - Education/Software Training

Ms. Aparupa Gupta - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Shemford Futuristic School, Jammu - Best School of the Year

Dr. Faisal. P - Special Principal Recognition Award

RADHA KRISHNA REDDY SIRIGIREDDY - Award for Contribution to Education Community

ADITYA SRIVASTAVA - Most Dynamic & Socially Active Principal of the Year

Mr. Venkat I - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

Dr. Pradeep G Jyrwa. PhD - Best Alternative Medicines Doctor of the Year Award

Dr. Pradeep G Jyrwa. PhD - Contribution to the field of Healthcare at International Stage

Dr. ANAPARTHI RAMAMOHANA RAO - Best Engineer of the Year

MR. NURE MOHAMAD - YOUNG PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR ( (DOON KIDS PRE PRIMARY SCHOOL, BATHINDI, JAMMU )

Dr. Sanjeev Shrivastava - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. Vishal Walia - Young Professor of the Year Award

Dr. Vikas Maheshwari - Award for Excellence in Research

KANIKA SHARMA - Outstanding Achievement Award

Dr. Imrana Tamkanath - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Mrs. Esha Seth - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

TANWEER AHMAD BHAT - Excellence in the Field of Healthcare

Sanjit Karmakar - Best Social Activist

Kandukuri Sreerama Murthy - Contribution in the Field of Education and Social Service

S K Subham ( Prohibition & Excise Constable) Srikakulam District, Andhrapradesh - Best Social Worker of the Year : Andhra Pradesh Life Saving Society

BVG INDIA LIMITED - Best Integrated Facility Management Company of the Year

Mr. Omprakash Suryakant Zurule, Founder, STEEM Education Center, Latur - Institute of the Year

Prabhavati Vijaykumar Langote - Innovative Teacher of the Year

Dr. Harpreet Kaur Sethi - Innovative Professor of Computer Science and Engineering

Professor ( Dr.) Amitbodh Upadhyaya - Emerging Social Work Leader

Pradeep Yadav S/o Lal Bahadur Yadav - Best Teaching Award

Sheetal Purohit & Anshu Parmar - Women_ Led Startup of the Year

Akhilesh Yadav - Best Education Consultant

Dr. Manoj Sharma, CEO, BORT Technology OPC Pvt. Ltd.- Innovative Businessman of the Year

RAGHAVENDRA KUMAR K - Best Healthcare and Research Publications Award

Ganesh Chand - Student's Favorite Teacher of the Year

Isotech Interiors ( Rajesh V ) - Interior Design and Execution of the Year

Ishwari Prabhakar - Best Principal of the Year

Kiteskraft congratulate everyone and wish them well in their future endeavors!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of National Excellence Awards 2024 -

https://nationalexcellenceawards.in

