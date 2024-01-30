National Excellence Awards 2024 Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP
Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognized the above-and-beyond efforts of innovators through the National Excellence Awards 2024
Kiteskraft Productions LLP organized the National Excellence Awards 2024 on 27th Jan, 2024 to felicitate brilliant minds for their exemplary dedication and resilience that has transformed healthcare, education, NGO, entertainment, and business sectors. Many reputed keynote speakers illuminated the conference with their words of wisdom, including PRIYANKA SINGH (Director - AyoniZ Global & Semillero International Pre-School, Mr. DEEPAK SHARMA (Founder & President of Deeproserves), SUDEEP CHERIYAN (Director of Corporate Relations, CMS College Kottayam Former Sales Director WCF Dubai), APARUPA GUPTA (HOD Learning and Development AyoniZ Global and Director Le Magical Voyage)
Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognized the above-and-beyond efforts of innovators through the National Excellence Awards 2024. National Excellence Awards 2024 is a token of appreciation for the unwavering contribution and commendable achievements. The event focused on making a positive impact by bringing together accomplished personalities for their outstanding initiatives in different fields.
About Kiteskraft Productions LLP
Kiteskraft Productions LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as healthcare, NGOs, manufacturing, business, entertainment, education, and many more. The company was established back in the year 2019, March by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo Bobby.
The mission of Kiteskraft Productions LLP is to bring together professionals across the country to share their expertise and experience. It aims to provide a medium to network with experts and changemakers to achieve high standards of excellence through collaboration. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, and MSME, and got recognition from the Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com
Team Kiteskraft Production on the behalf of National Excellence Awards congratulates the meritorious recipients of the award and wishes them success in their upcoming ventures.
National Excellence Awards 2024 Winner List
Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao - Best Educationist of the Year as Ambassador of World Human Rights Protection Commission and Facebook Super Editor
Mr. Ashutosh Bhushan - Best International Debater of the Year
Blue Bright Energy India Pvt Ltd ( Dr. ULAGAMANI EDADI ) - Multiple Business of the Year
Mr. Shish Pal ( SP SINGH ) - Entrepreneur, AI Business & Filmography of the Year
Mr. Kailash Purkait, Art & Craft, Painter ( ADARSHA ART CENTRE ) - Best Artist & Painter Award at International Stage
Dr. Sandip Gun - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year
Mr. Dilipkumar Ishvarlal Joshi - Best Teaching Award
Dr. C M Rao ( Ananda's Seva Sadana Trust ) - Outstanding Patient Care Award ( Health Care Sector )
Mrs. Shilpa Kotla ( Eurokids ) - Best Service Provider in Education
Dr. Kinnor Das - Healthcare Research & Publications Award
Realtech Scientronix Systems ( Mr. Atul Goyal ) - Customer Service Excellence Award
Dr. Ravi Kumar Mathur - Award for Excellence in Research
Dr. Arvind Tiwari – Lifetime Achievement Award for the Best Social Change Entrepreneur
Dr. S K Kalam - Adult Literacy Excellence of the Year
Dr. Chinu Kishor Agarwal - Mental Health Services Award
Dr. Sudhir Joshi - Healthcare Leadership Award through AYUSH Services
Brahmanand Tiwari - Best Teacher of the Year
Dr. Payal Gaurav Mehta, from Faculty of Law, GLS University - Best Service Provider in Linguistic Education
Dr. Mohan Raj V - National Excellence in Research
Nishtha Gupta ( Bureau Veritas ) - Sustainability Leader of the Year
Ms. Anubha Goyal - Best Principal of the Year Award
International Delhi Public School, Cherukupalli - Best Pre School of the Year Award
Dr. PRADEEP DEVENDRA GAIKWAD - Award for Contribution to Student Development
Rajnikant Raghavaji Bhai Patel, FABRICATION & AGRICULTURE RAJNIKANT R. DHEDHI - Best Agriculture Fabrication of the Year
Dr. JAI PRAKASH SHARMA - Social Activist of the Year
JITESH NAGOBA BANOT ( BANOT ELECTRICALS AND ENGINEERS ) - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year
Dr. Parul Joshi - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year
KIDS I. T. WORLD GROUP OF SCHOOLS - Best School of the Year Award
Dr. Mohan Rao Nethala - Best Teaching Award
Prof. Ramakrishna Shenoi - Healthcare Leadership Award
Durraj Shamim Kamankar - Most Innovative Architecture Design for Warehousing
Dr. SHAMBHAVI DAS - Research and Innovation Award
Dr. Yashwanth. M. K - Award for Contribution to Student Development
Ratan Group Foundation of Trust - Best Commercial Project
Dharmesh Joshi - Best Astrologer of the Year
Prof. Nizamuddin Khan - Best Professor of the Year
Prof. Dr. Moushumi Datta - Best Professor of the Year
Digital Poonam - Top Digital Marketing Coach and Mentor in India
Nandaniya Jagmal M - Best Principal of the Year
Dr. Reena Jain - Mental Health Services Award
Rajasree Chowdhury - Excellence in Social Science Teaching
Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary - Best Innovator of the Year
Kids Kingdom Preschool ( Dr. Mubeena ) - Best Pre School of the Year 2023
Dr. Sudhanshu Shekhar - Excellence in Ground Water Management
Dr. Prashant Prakashrao Pangrikar - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Dr. K. Udhay Kumar - Teaching Excellence Award
Dr. Ranjeet Bhanudas Pagore - Award for Excellence in Research
Dr. Shantaram Pandurang Karande - NATIONAL QUALITY AWARD
M. Sumanth Bhargav - Top 10 Principal of the Year
Mr. Nishith Kumar Sinha - Outstanding Achievement of the Year Award
V. Lalrinmawia, Govt. JNM Model M/S. Lungle - Dynamic Headmaster of the Year
Dr. Sangramsinh Ramrao Mali - Youth Global Peace Iconic Award
Toddler Town Preschool and Daycare - Best Stand alone Preschool Education
Mr. Sawan Kumar Goyal - National Quality & Customer Service Excellence Award
Dr. Swati Bijawat - Young Professor of the Year
Sipra Narula - Humanitarian Award
Dr. SP Singh - Award for Pediatric Health and Awareness Work in Rural Areas
Dr. Sanjana Sharma Marwaha - Young Professor of the Year
Dr. Anil Kumar T - Best Urology Doctor of the Year
Dr. Raaj Gulati - Technology for Social Good Award
Mr. Suresh Kumar - Best Service Provider in Education
Ms. Jyoti Ramesh Gaikwad - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Mr. Deepak Singh - Best Teaching Award
Dr. Partha Narayan Joardar - Lifetime Achievement Award
Prof. Subramanian . S - Award for Contribution to Student Development
Mr. Shridhar C. Katkar - Humanitarian and Service Award
Ms. Priti Shrimal - Lifetime Achievement as an Educator
Agrim Housing Finance Pvt Ltd - Technology Based Startup of the Year
Mr. Satish B Mahajan - Management Education & Mentoring of the Year
Dr. Priyadarshini Mishra - Healthcare Research and Publication Award
Mr. Abdul Razaque Bashasaheb Korbu - Award for Contribution to Student Development
Mr. Deepak Kumar Garg - Top 10 Professors of the Year Award
Dr. Kuttimarks. M. S - Award for Excellence in Research
Mr. Naseerudheen K ( Hizmet Movement ) - Best Service Provider in Education
Veritas Sainik School (Mr. Baddala Srikar Reddy) - Best Residential School of the Year Award
Dr. Aditee Kashikar - Woman Entrepreneur of the Year
Reshama Mahamadrafik Shaikh - Award for Contribution at International Stage
Dr. Vishaka Sanjay Kamble - Award for Contribution to Education Community at International Stage
Dr. Dnyaneshwar G Battalwar, Environment Management - Best Business Services Environment Management
Dr. Rakesh Joshi - Award for Contribution to the Healthcare Sector
Dr. Rahul Kumar - Best Dentist of the Year
Dr. Mukesh Patel - Innovation in Healthcare
Mr. Sanjay Tulshiramji Chapke - Emerging Social Work Leader
Mr. Suresh T Shetty - Health and Wellness Advocacy Award
Gummakonda Prashanth Reddy - Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award
MSP EDUPARK ( Mr. Anup Parali ) - Education Startup of the Year
Mr. Sachin Baban Sawale - Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Sudha Chakrabarti - Top 10 Teachers Award
Ms. Anita Balakrishnan - Top 10 Vice Principals of the Year
Restaurant: Downtown Village ( Mr. Rahul Sharma ) - Best Restaurant of the Year
Janani Selvaraj - Award for Excellence in Research
Neetu Chaudhary - Best Service Provider in Education ( The Samarth School )
Dr. Suresh Kanna Subramaniam - Healthcare Research & Publications Award
Simmi Tuition Centre - Best Coaching Institute of the Year
Mr. Samir Chandra - Healthcare Leadership Award
Mr. Vinayak Manmode ( North Architects ) - Interior Design & Execution of the Year
Dr. Sandeep Singh - Humanitarian and Service Award
Dr. Nitin D. Pagar - Award for Excellence in Research
Dr. Debaprasad Sarkar - Best Economics Professor of the Year
Adv. Seemantini Noolkar - Writer of the Year
Mr. Albino Sigo - Rising Star of the Year in Food and Beverage
VJSMR ODIGOS TECHNOLOGIES PVT.LTD. - INNOVATIVE STARTUP OF THE YEAR
Mrs. Akshaya Lalith Soundar - Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Mr. Vijayakumar Ghanta ( VK's Voice ) - Best Tech and Reviews Channel
Karishma Mavani - Excellence in Contribution to Nation Building through CA Profession
Advick AgVenture Private Limited, Ahmedabad - Innovative Startup of the Year
Mr. Nirankar Rastogi - Best Professor of the Year
Dr. NISANTH THULASIADAS MADHAVAN - Environmental Stewardship Award
Mr. Bibhu Charan Sethy - Leadership & Innovation Award
Creative World Info-tech - Education/Software Training
Ms. Aparupa Gupta - Award for Contribution to Student Development
Shemford Futuristic School, Jammu - Best School of the Year
Dr. Faisal. P - Special Principal Recognition Award
RADHA KRISHNA REDDY SIRIGIREDDY - Award for Contribution to Education Community
ADITYA SRIVASTAVA - Most Dynamic & Socially Active Principal of the Year
Mr. Venkat I - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year
Dr. Pradeep G Jyrwa. PhD - Best Alternative Medicines Doctor of the Year Award
Dr. Pradeep G Jyrwa. PhD - Contribution to the field of Healthcare at International Stage
Dr. ANAPARTHI RAMAMOHANA RAO - Best Engineer of the Year
MR. NURE MOHAMAD - YOUNG PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR ( (DOON KIDS PRE PRIMARY SCHOOL, BATHINDI, JAMMU )
Dr. Sanjeev Shrivastava - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Dr. Vishal Walia - Young Professor of the Year Award
Dr. Vikas Maheshwari - Award for Excellence in Research
KANIKA SHARMA - Outstanding Achievement Award
Dr. Imrana Tamkanath - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Mrs. Esha Seth - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year
TANWEER AHMAD BHAT - Excellence in the Field of Healthcare
Sanjit Karmakar - Best Social Activist
Kandukuri Sreerama Murthy - Contribution in the Field of Education and Social Service
S K Subham ( Prohibition & Excise Constable) Srikakulam District, Andhrapradesh - Best Social Worker of the Year : Andhra Pradesh Life Saving Society
BVG INDIA LIMITED - Best Integrated Facility Management Company of the Year
Mr. Omprakash Suryakant Zurule, Founder, STEEM Education Center, Latur - Institute of the Year
Prabhavati Vijaykumar Langote - Innovative Teacher of the Year
Dr. Harpreet Kaur Sethi - Innovative Professor of Computer Science and Engineering
Professor ( Dr.) Amitbodh Upadhyaya - Emerging Social Work Leader
Pradeep Yadav S/o Lal Bahadur Yadav - Best Teaching Award
Sheetal Purohit & Anshu Parmar - Women_ Led Startup of the Year
Akhilesh Yadav - Best Education Consultant
Dr. Manoj Sharma, CEO, BORT Technology OPC Pvt. Ltd.- Innovative Businessman of the Year
RAGHAVENDRA KUMAR K - Best Healthcare and Research Publications Award
Ganesh Chand - Student's Favorite Teacher of the Year
Isotech Interiors ( Rajesh V ) - Interior Design and Execution of the Year
Ishwari Prabhakar - Best Principal of the Year
Kiteskraft congratulate everyone and wish them well in their future endeavors!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of National Excellence Awards 2024 -
https://nationalexcellenceawards.in
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.