National Fame Awards 2023 Special Guest - Ajeet Joshi, a Fillip on Astrology

Meet the young wizard, Ajeet Joshi, an expert in science astrology and a face and palm reader, and the genesis of people looking for answers related to their astrological elements of life. Ajeet strongly believes that Jyotish Vigyaan runs in the roots of Indian culture but fumbles to create positivity around us.

The National Fame Awards, which are put on by one of the top branding firms, Brands Impact, were created to honour the hard work, talent, and creativity of people and organizations that have achieved National recognition while establishing standards in society through their persistent grit and zeal in their respective fields and have, as a result, improved standards throughout the country.

Ajeet Joshi has received several honours and accolades in astrology from renowned personalities all over the world for his precise forecasts and realistic treatment options. Ajeet obtains fame through participating in social and charitable causes. He recently talked on the TEDx platform about the mobility of celestial objects, their effects on humans, and so on. While the young astrologer is quite known for his educational feats and authentic and logical predictions, Ajeet Joshi is a man who has predicted the personal and professional lives of millions of people, including celebrities in India and around the world.

Born into a family of renowned astrologers and fortune tellers in the city of Vadodara, Gujarat, he was introduced to the realm of Vedic astrology at a very young age. Ajeet was always drawn to this branch of esoteric study and thought it was his calling. He opened his astrology centre, Dhanvarsha Jyotish, in Navsari, Gujarat, in 2011, after completing his studies. The initial portion of the voyage was not easy. It was characterized by difficulties and novel encounters that Ajeet was not accustomed to at first. Ajeet saw everything, from struggling to locate consistent customers to going great distances on public transportation to meet some. He continued to pursue his interest in astrology despite never taking his illustrious heritage for granted. According to Ajeet, these challenges made him stronger, wiser, and a leader.

Ajeet believes that if positive energy, deeds, and surroundings surround you, there will be fewer or no obstacles in one’s life. In his 10 years of experience, Ajeet is delighted and content that his knowledge has enriched the lives of millions of people and will continue to do so.

Esha Deol Takhtani, the chief guest and several other television stars made red carpet appearances at the National Fame Awards 2023, which was a lavish celebration. Actor Rohit Bose Roy, actor-turned-producer Aarya Babbar, actors Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh, and Rajan Modi, celebrity couple Karanvir Bohraa and Teejay Sidhu, actress and model Payal Rohatgi, actors Sharad Malhotra and Simba Nagpal, actor Sreejita De, and comedian Sunil Pal were some of the deserving recipients of the prestigious awards. The finest performers in the industry were recognized, and a rigorous evaluation based on customer surveys and opinion polls was done to determine the award winners.

The 2nd National Fame Awards took place on March 25th, 2023 at The Club in Mumbai and hailed an astounding success.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

