News / Brand Stories / Natural Rejuvenator for Hair, Skin & Nail: LEE HEALTH DOMAIN launches "NATURAL CARE"

Natural Rejuvenator for Hair, Skin & Nail: LEE HEALTH DOMAIN launches "NATURAL CARE"

brand stories
Published on Oct 17, 2023 06:30 PM IST

This would be a holistic approach to work on root causes of hairfall, tanned skin & brittle nails for men and women in all age groups

LEE HEALTH DOMAIN launches 'NATURAL CARE'
LEE HEALTH DOMAIN launches 'NATURAL CARE'
ByHT Brand Studio

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: Hyderabad-based pharma company LEE HEALTH DOMAIN launches a Novel Combo Kit of Hair Oil, Shampoo and soft-gel capsules under the brand name “NATURAL CARE” to rejuvenate hair, Skin & nails for both men and women.

Hair loss has become a major problem which is noticed in males & females all over the world, irrespective of their age. This can be due to nutritional deficiency, medical illness as well and extensive usage of highly concentrated chemical-structured shampoos in their daily life.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

LEE HEALTH DOMAIN, after extensive research, developed a formula of a three-pronged concept with rare botanical extracts and highly potent Bioprotein compounds like Collagen, Spirulina, keratin-enriched shampoo and soft gel capsules.

100% Herbal Hair oil infused with the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs like Hibiscus, onion, aloe vera, Bhringraj, and Amla. Lee’s Natural Care products are completely free from chemical compounds, which will help to control dandruff hair falling, rejuvenate the tanned skin and improve the shining of brittle nails by using the LEE’S NATURAL CARE PRODUCTS, says Director Alla Leela Rani.

This would be a Holistic approach to work on root causes of Hair fall, tanned skin & brittle nails for men and women in all age groups, she adds.

The Combo kit of three products is made available online through the company, AMAZON website www.leehealthdomain.com, https://amzn.eu/d/2VV2dUG.

Lee Health Domain’s other Nutraceutical products for Arthritis, such as Smoothwalk Tablets, Spinocart Capsules and our ophthalmic product, D-Macula and Herbal products, such as Roll On Cold, Vasa Tulsi Cough Syrup and Multi Leafex Smoothwalk Ointment already in the market, are well received and getting good response / Reviews from the Market.

Having used Natural Ingredients for all our products and making them into tablets, capsules and other Herbal products and supplying to the market is the basic strength of our company.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out