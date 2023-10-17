Natural Rejuvenator for Hair, Skin & Nail: LEE HEALTH DOMAIN launches "NATURAL CARE"

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: Hyderabad-based pharma company LEE HEALTH DOMAIN launches a Novel Combo Kit of Hair Oil, Shampoo and soft-gel capsules under the brand name “NATURAL CARE” to rejuvenate hair, Skin & nails for both men and women.

Hair loss has become a major problem which is noticed in males & females all over the world, irrespective of their age. This can be due to nutritional deficiency, medical illness as well and extensive usage of highly concentrated chemical-structured shampoos in their daily life.

LEE HEALTH DOMAIN, after extensive research, developed a formula of a three-pronged concept with rare botanical extracts and highly potent Bioprotein compounds like Collagen, Spirulina, keratin-enriched shampoo and soft gel capsules.

100% Herbal Hair oil infused with the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs like Hibiscus, onion, aloe vera, Bhringraj, and Amla. Lee’s Natural Care products are completely free from chemical compounds, which will help to control dandruff hair falling, rejuvenate the tanned skin and improve the shining of brittle nails by using the LEE’S NATURAL CARE PRODUCTS, says Director Alla Leela Rani.

This would be a Holistic approach to work on root causes of Hair fall, tanned skin & brittle nails for men and women in all age groups, she adds.

The Combo kit of three products is made available online through the company, AMAZON website www.leehealthdomain.com, https://amzn.eu/d/2VV2dUG.

Lee Health Domain’s other Nutraceutical products for Arthritis, such as Smoothwalk Tablets, Spinocart Capsules and our ophthalmic product, D-Macula and Herbal products, such as Roll On Cold, Vasa Tulsi Cough Syrup and Multi Leafex Smoothwalk Ointment already in the market, are well received and getting good response / Reviews from the Market.

Having used Natural Ingredients for all our products and making them into tablets, capsules and other Herbal products and supplying to the market is the basic strength of our company.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!